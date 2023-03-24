Randy Orton wanted to make his return from injury at WWE WrestleMania 39, GiveMeSport has learned.

Orton missed WrestleMania 32 in 2016 through injury, and WrestleVotes has told GiveMeSport that the former WWE Champion didn't want to miss the biggest show of the year again.

This comes after it was reported by PWInsider that Orton is being brought into Los Angeles for WrestleMania, and is widely expected to make his return at the show.

When is Randy Orton returning to WWE?

Orton, according to reports, is on his way back to WWE following a ten-month injury hiatus that has seen him off TV since May 2022.

The feeling is that Randy, who some within WWE believed might have to retire at one stage during his hiatus, could be back on TV as early as WrestleMania 39 next weekend.

Making WrestleMania is something that means a lot to Orton, WrestleVotes has exclusively told GiveMeSport, given how missing the show in 2016 "killed" the multi-time World Champion.

Randy's name I've started to hear a little bit over the last couple of weeks. He's getting close. He'd like to show up at WrestleMania. Missing WrestleMania 32 in Dallas through injury killed him. So I think if he's going to return, let's say the night after, he'd rather just show up in some form at the stadium.

The feeling seems to be that, should Triple H have planned to bring Orton back on the Raw after WrestleMania 39, for example, he'd rather just return at WrestleMania itself.

It's worth noting that WrestleVotes isn't reporting that Orton is 100% back for WrestleMania, just that his name has been brought up more backstage, and he'd want to come back at the biggest show of 2023.

What will Randy Orton do when he returns to WWE TV?

At the time of writing, there's no word on any of the plans that Triple H if and when Orton, who was described by Bryan Danielson as a "perfect wrestler", is cleared to return to WWE TV.

However, many fans have speculated that Orton could be immediately brought back to feud with Cody Rhodes, should the former AEW star beat Roman Reigns in WrestleMania's main event.

Due to Orton's history with Cody, both on-screen and in real-life, the feeling among many fans is that Randy would be a perfect first opponent for Cody and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

