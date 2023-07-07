A WWE Hall of Famer has chimed in with comments stating his belief that the company has not properly utilized a popular talent on the main roster.

Kurt Angle took to his "Kurt Angle Show" podcast and made the comments during another entertaining episode stating that the WWE have yet to give the superstar in question a chance to shine, despite his past successes and popularity.

The superstar that Angle is referring to is none other than former TNA and NXT Champion, Bobby Roode.

When did Bobby Roode join WWE?

Bobby Roode has a storied history in the world of professional wrestling. He was a major player in TNA Wrestling, now known as Impact Wrestling, for many years, and he soared through the ranks in his incredible career. Roode went on to form a popular tag-team with "Cowboy" James Storm which they called "Beer Money Inc.", and the duo dominated the division.

Roode's best work was yet to come however as he finally turned heel and made a successful play towards the main event, becoming TNA World Heavyweight Champion on two separate occasions and becoming one of TNA's biggest stars with his heel character and his ring-style always drawing similarities to Triple H.

Bobbby Roode left TNA in 2016 and made a shock jump to the WWE where he joined the NXT brand. Roode became one of the most popular acts in NXT when the brand was built in the image of the previously mentioned Triple H, and Roode, who has been described as a "perfect wrestler", was quick to become the company's top star, winning the NXT Championship in the process.

It all started to go downhill for Roode however when he was called up to the main roster in August 2017.

Image credits: WWE

What has Kurt Angle said about Bobby Roode?

During his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Kurt Angle made some pretty bold comments about the WWE's use of Bobby Roode on the main roster which certainly echoed the sentiments of the WWE Universe in regard to Roode's spot in the company.

Angle and Roode are longtime rivals from their days in TNA and have had some truly incredible matches together over the years. Kurt Angle had the following to say: (Via Ringside News)

“They haven’t given him a chance yet. I know he was good in NXT. He was being pushed and utilized properly. Not in WWE, unfortunately for Bobby. I don’t know if they’re ever going to do it. That’s what really sucks. Yeah, because Bobby’s at the age now. I think he’s like, what? It’s mid-40s. So I don’t know if he can wrestle much longer, but I hope they do give him the push he deserves.”

Roode was already 40 when he got the call to join NXT and sadly, it seems that his age is the reason his career on the main roster has been held back, with the WWE being notoriously cautious in the past about building up aging stars and grooming them towards the main event.

It was recently revealed that the WWE was also hesitant to give the presently white-hot LA Knight a push due to his age, but it remains to be seen if the company will eventually pull the trigger on Knight, or if they will miss the boat like they sadly did with Roode.

Latest news on Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode has seldom been seen on WWE television for over a year due to undergoing neck fusion surgery. Prior to his disappearance, Roode was part of a thrown together tag-team with Dolph Ziggler known as "The Dirty Dawgs". Given that neck fusion surgery is a massive procedure, Roode is not expected to return to the WWE any time in the near future.

The 47-year-old superstar is still under contract with the WWE while he makes his recovery and is expected to return to TV eventually when he is healthy, but it remains to be seen in what capacity and if the WWE will ever pull the trigger on giving Roode one big push on the main roster.

