The WWE Performance Center has seen some of the biggest names in current-day WWE come through its doors, including Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair and Bron Breakker, but what exactly is the Performance Center? Before the doors of the building opened on July 11th 2013, WWE would have a separate training school for their in-ring talent to prepare for life on the WWE main roster, FCW in Florida, but the Performance Center has completely changed the game in terms of training, rehabilitation from injury and at times a television studio for shows like RAW and SmackDown.

WWE's Performance Center has completely changed the game in terms of how the company integrates new talent in programming and live events, taking both established wrestlers on the independent scene as well as College athletes through the WWE system in a dedicated training format that works more like pro sports teams in the United States as opposed to the old days of the pro wrestling industry. Potential Superstars learning from some of the best in the industry have a clearer pathway to success than in the past and a lot of that can be attributed to how WWE has set up the developmental system in recent years.

Address 5055 Forsyth Commerce Road, Suite 100, Orlando, Florida, United States Key Personnel Paul "Triple H" Levesque (EVP of Talent Relations, Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer) Shawn Michaels (VP of Talent Development Creative) Matt Bloom (VP of Talent Development, Head Coach) Sara Amato (Assistant Head Coach) Website recruit.wwe.com

The WWE Performance Center

History of the Training Centre

WWE

The WWE Performance Center is predominantly a hub for the company in Florida, although there was a UK version established in January 2019 in Enfield, London for talents on the NXT UK roster.

As noted, the Performance Center in Florida was originally opened in 2013, replacing the FCW promotion as developmental but also establishing world-class medical facilities for sports science.

The facility in Orlando has seven training rings, a strength and conditioning program, production facilities and a voice-over room for overdubs on shows or for broadcast talent to practice. The facility itself spans 26,000 square feet (2,400 m2) and is the largest hub that the company currently has.

WWE Performance Center Trainers

The names creating future WWE Superstars

WWE

The Performance Center predominately uses former pro wrestling stars as the trainers for the up-and-coming talent at the training hub. Initially, former WCW name Bill DeMott was the head trainer for the facility until 2015 when he was replaced by Matt Bloom, who appeared on WWE programming as Albert, A-Train, Giant Bernard and Tensai at different times.

The Performance Center also has some legendary names in wrestling history and top professionals in the field of sports science on the roster:

JP Major: Director, Strength and Conditioning

Sara Amato: Assistant Head Coach

Shawn Michaels: Senior Vice President, Talent Development

Johnny Moss: Coach

Norman Smiley: Coach

Robbie Brookside: Coach

Terry Taylor: Coach

Steve Corino: Coach

Fit Finlay: Coach

Logan Byman: Manager, Strength & Conditioning

Alexa Scully: Manager, Nutrition

Sarah Barnett: Assistant Coach, Strength & Conditioning

Christopher Girard: Coach

AJ Winkler: Coach

Cory Weston: Coach

WWE Superstars Who Came Through the Performance Center

World Champions and beyond

As noted, some of the biggest names in modern-day WWE have come through the Performance Center, with many going on to establish themselves as World Champions and mainstays of the main roster.

Roman Reigns is arguably the most successful of the graduates from the Performance Center, with the Superstar going on to main event multiple WrestleMania PPVs, win both the WWE and Universal Championships on several occasions and become the face of the company during the mid-2010s, which he arguably still is now. Several other names that have graduated from the Performance Center and the NXT developmental show include:

Alexa Bliss

Baron Corbin

Bianca Belair

Braun Strowman

Bron Breakker

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Liv Morgan

Tyler Breeze

Venue for WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT and WrestleMania

A home during the pandemic

WWE announced in March 2020, that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, live episodes of both RAW and SmackDown would be airing from the Performance Center without an audience in attendance due to protocols surrounding control of the virus.

In an even more unexpected move WrestleMania 36, which was scheduled to take place from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, would also be taking place in the Performance Center without a crowd and set over two nights rather than one.

Although the move was out of necessity, WrestleMania moving to two nights would end up shaping how the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’ was produced in the following years, with the biggest event in WWE’s calendar year continuing to be a two-night showcase to this day.

The weekly developmental show NXT would begin airing almost exclusively from the Performance Center from October 2020, with the subsidiary show NXT Level Up being taped every week to air on Fridays from February 2022.

SmackDown Filmed at the Performance Center from March 13, 2020 – August 14, 2020 205 Live Filmed at the Performance Center from March 13, 2020 – August 14, 2020 and then October 9, 2020 – February 11, 2022 RAW Filmed at the Performance Center from March 16, 2020 – August 17, 2020 Main Event Filmed at the Performance Center from March 19, 2020 – August 20, 2020) NXT Filmed at the Performance Center from October 7, 2020 – present NXT Level UP Filmed at the Performance Center from February 18, 2022 – present

What WWE Superstars Learn at the Performance Center

A program for world stardom

WWE

The training program at the WWE Performance Center is designed to nurture talent and prepare them for live on the road as a main roster WWE Superstar. The official WWE Recruit website outlines the sort of help and guidance that prospective talents could expect to receive:

Life Skills: Provides talent with practical skills and resources to manage their careers, both in and out of the ring.

Provides talent with practical skills and resources to manage their careers, both in and out of the ring. Education: Assists talent in reaching their full potential through programs that include financial education, college tuition reimbursement, language courses and media training.

Assists talent in reaching their full potential through programs that include financial education, college tuition reimbursement, language courses and media training. Career Success: Designed to aid a talent’s progression in WWE and beyond, Career Success assists WWE rookies, NXT and Raw/SmackDown Superstars, as well as talent preparing to transition to life after WWE.

Designed to aid a talent’s progression in WWE and beyond, Career Success assists WWE rookies, NXT and Raw/SmackDown Superstars, as well as talent preparing to transition to life after WWE. Wellness: Through programs designed in collaboration with WWE’s Medical Team and Talent Relations department, talent receives relevant knowledge to aid their overall well-being and longevity.

Rehabilitation

Why injured Superstars use the Performance Center

As well as a base for training the next generations of WWE Superstars, the Performance Center is also used by injured talents from the main roster and NXT to rehab their injuries before they can be declared fit for a return to in-ring action.

Due to the creation of the Performance Center and top Sports Medicine techniques, talents can ensure that there are no issues before getting back on the road, ensuring that their in-ring careers can be as long as possible.

WWE Tryouts at the Performance Center

How to become a WWE Superstar

WWE

WWE holds tryouts for aspiring performers at the PC multiple times a year as well as on location during certain major PLE weekends like SummerSlam, WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble.

The process of signing up for a tryout involves applying on the WWE Recruit website, which involves:

Submitting an Application: Click the APPLY NOW button at the bottom of the page to fill out a questionnaire and submit your application to become a WWE Superstar.

Click the APPLY NOW button at the bottom of the page to fill out a questionnaire and submit your application to become a WWE Superstar. Accepting an Invitation: Athletes who possess the skills needed to uphold WWE’s world-class standards may be contacted to attend a future tryout, typically with four to six weeks’ notice.

Athletes who possess the skills needed to uphold WWE’s world-class standards may be contacted to attend a future tryout, typically with four to six weeks’ notice. Attending a Tryout: Domestic and international WWE tryouts take place throughout the year. If a tryout invitation is accepted, athletes are expected to come prepared.

Domestic and international WWE tryouts take place throughout the year. If a tryout invitation is accepted, athletes are expected to come prepared. (Hopefully) Starting Your Superstar Journey: Participants will receive feedback following a tryout and will be notified of potential opportunities. If selected, recruits will begin their Superstar Journey at the WWE Performance Center.

Statistical information via WWE's Social Media channels and WWE Recruit, correct as of 5th September 2024.