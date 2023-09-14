Highlights WWE and UFC have officially merged to form TKO Group Holdings, with Vince McMahon no longer the majority shareholder of WWE.

In a render on the new company's website, Vince McMahon's new look after undergoing major spinal surgery has shocked the WWE Universe.

Despite the merger, not many changes are expected within WWE, with Triple H still serving as Chief Content Officer and Nick Khan revealing that the status quo will remain.

The much anticipated merger between WWE and UFC officially formed the TKO Group Holdings this week. With the merger, Vince McMahon is no longer the majority shareholder of WWE.

McMahon, Triple H, Dana White and other notable names were seen at the New York Stock Exchange during the market opening bell.

Though the merger made a lot of headlines, the WWE Universe was shocked to see Mr. McMahon's new look in his first outing since undergoing 'major' spinal surgery.

Latest news on Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon had plans to sell the majority shares of WWE back in January, according to reports, but few believed a deal would materialise.

However, a few months later, it was revealed that Endeavor had bought the majority stake in WWE. This brought in a massive merger between the wrestling giant and UFC which formed the new TKO Group Holdings, which was announced yesterday/.

With everything done, Vince McMahon is now the Executive President of the newly formed TKO. Numerous big names including Triple H, White, McMahon, Nick Khan, and more were present in the New York Stock Exchange. A custom TKO belt was also presented to signify the merger.

With the new merger, millions of fans have raised questions on the status of WWE after the massive change in ownership.READ MORE: WWE: Triple H has already 'determined' winner of 2024 Royal Rumble match However, the President of WWE, Nick Khan revealed that not many things will be changed after this. In addition to that, Triple H will still serve as the Chief Content Officer of the company. However, 'The Game' won’t be a part of the Board of Directors of the company now.

Besides all this, the WWE Universe has been enjoying the unrecognisable new look of Mr. McMahon. In his new render for TKO, which you can see below, many commented that 78-year-old looked nothing like his old self, and even resembled a movie villain.

Though many fans didn’t like the new look, it didn’t stop them from sharing their reactions to Mr. McMahon’s new look. While some were questioned if the photo was AI-generated, many thought it really symbolised the type of character Vince has portrayed for years.

Image Credits: WWE

Did Vince McMahon nearly buy UFC?

While Shane McMahon has not been a part of WWE's backstage role yet, it seems like he has had some massive business plans lately.

Though there hasn't been an announcement yet, Dana White, during an interview with Bleacher Report, revealed that the 53-year-old had plans to buy UFC. However, before he could make a deal, Vince McMahon stopped him.

"ince McMahon, from what I hear, his son Shane wanted to buy the UFC. Vince had the opportunity to buy it. And Vince said, 'Yeah. No. We're not gonna buy it.' Vince could have bought this thing and just put it on the shelf. Or Vince could have bought it and let his son [run it]

Image Source: Wrestling Headlines

Name Vince McMahon Age 78 Date of Birth August 24, 1945 Place of Birth Pinehurst, North Carolina Accomplishments 1x ECW Champion & 1x WWE Champion Title Executive Chairman of WWE

Shane McMahon got injured during an appearance at WrestleMania 39. However, since then, the 53-year-old hasn't been on TV yet.

Not only that, but there hasn't been any update on if he would have a backstage role in the newly formed TKO Group Holdings.

