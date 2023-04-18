Logan Paul should be given WWE Money in the Bank by Triple H, it has been claimed.

Sam Roberts, who has appeared as a personality on various WWE shows, has said that Logan needs to win the ladder match in London on July 1.

The claim comes after Logan hinted last week that he'd held discussions with Triple H about winning a championship in WWE during negotiations over his new contract.

Is Logan Paul going to win WWE Money in the Bank?

As noted, Money in the Bank is set to take place at the O2 Arena in London this summer, and Sam Roberts is calling for one of WWE's biggest stars to win the men's ladder match.

Speaking on his TikTok account, Roberts said that Logan is the complete opposite of what WWE fans want out of a Money in the Bank winner, which is exactly what he should win it, via No DQ.

Logan Paul would have the WWE held hostage because the idea of him being WWE Champion is so antithetical to what the fans want. He's had big matches. He’s proven what he can do. Logan has to operate at a top level in order to be worth the investment that’s being made into him. So how do you operate up there? You have him win Money in the Bank.

It's worth noting that this comes after Logan hinted last week that he'd held discussions with Triple H about being a champion in WWE after signing a new deal, which you can read more about by clicking here.

At the time of writing, there's no word on whether or not Logan is going to win Money in the Bank, or if he's even slated to appear on the show, but it'll surely be something that Triple H is at least considering ahead of the show.

Latest news on Logan Paul

As noted, Logan signed a new multi-year deal with WWE coming out of WrestleMania 39, which is believed to expire in either April 2025, or even April 2026 after WrestleMania 42.

There's no word on any of the plans that WWE has for the 28-year-old, but you have to expect that he'll be mixing it up with some of the company's biggest stars when he does make his return.

Logan is expected to next be in action at Night of Champions on May 27, with Saudi Arabia likely to want the social media megastar on all of their shows.

