Roman Reigns should 'squash' Omos at Night of Champions, WWE fans are pitching.

Reigns is without an obvious opponent for the big show Saudi Arabia, so fans are calling for the 7ft 3" giant, who is beloved by Vince McMahon, to face 'The Tribal Chief'.

This comes after news that Triple H has "confirmed" that Reigns' next match will take place at Night of Champions on May 27.

Who do WWE fans want Roman Reigns to face at Night Champions?

As previously noted, it has apparently been internally "confirmed" that Reigns' next match as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be at Night of Champions.

However, the 37-year-old doesn't have an obvious opponent lined up for the show, opening the door for a "surprise" WWE Superstar to have a big title match in Saudi Arabia.

As such, as covered by SK Wrestling, WWE fans across social media have been pitching for Omos to be the man chosen to face Reigns at the Premium Live Event in just over four weeks' time.

Fans acknowledge that Omos isn't the most decorated WWE star right now, so some are calling for Reigns to "squash" him, but appreciate that it'd be a spectacle to see Roman beat the 7ft 3" giant.

Who will Roman Reigns face at Night of Champions?

It's worth noting that Omos is unlikely to be the person that Triple H goes with to face Reigns at Night of Champions next month.

As for who Roman could face, nothing has been confirmed or reported at the time of writing, but names such as Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle and Jey Uso have been thrown about by fans.

Some have even speculated that WWE could go for Shinsuke Nakamura as Roman's next challenger, given that the Japanese star said he wants to go for the World title upon his return to SmackDown last week.

However, the show is still over a month away now, and with Backlash coming beforehand, Triple H has a fair amount of time to get his pieces in place and figure out what to do with Reigns in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns WWE

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding Roman Reigns and Triple H's plans for him at Night of Champions in May.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.