Despite his absence from TV for health reasons, a comeback for Wyatt was set to take place in September, and fans were looking forward to his return to the ring.

The news of Wyatt's return, which tragically didn't happen due to his sudden passing, was revealed by Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase on his podcast

The wrestling industry lost one of the most talented and beloved WWE Superstars of all time last month when Bray Wyatt tragically suffered a heart attack.

Wyatt was absent from TV for the final six months of his life, due to a heart issue, but rumours suggest that he was expected to make a return to WWE soon, prior to his sudden passing.

During a recent podcast appearance, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase revealed that Wyatt’s return story was supposed to begin this month, with a comeback being planned prior to his death.

When was Bray Wyatt set to return to WWE TV?

It has been weeks since former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt passed away. However, fans and his fellow wrestlers have still not been able to digest the tragic loss. Wyatt had been off TV for months due to some health issues, but it seemed like a comeback was imminent, at least according to Fightful.

The 36-year-old was reportedly close to making a return to WWE and just as fans started to get excited to see him back in the ring, Triple H shockingly announced his tragic passing, which shook the wrestling industry to its roots.

WWE presented a tribute to Wyatt on Friday Night SmackDown which turned out to be one of the most emotional tributes of all time. During his show, Wyatt’s close friends, Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan were also seen, despite the latter not being contracted to the company following his release in 2020.

A few hours after his death, it was revealed that Wyatt had been diagnosed with COVID earlier in the year, which led to him being taken off WWE TV to recover. The infection led to Wyatt developing a heart issue, which led to the heart attack that took his life this summer.READ MORE: WWE: Photo of Vince McMahon looking 'unrecognisable' after 'major surgery'Ted DiBiase, on his Everybody’s Got a Pod podcast, revealed that he had attended Wyatt’s funeral recently, and stated that he's since become aware that Bray was set to come back to TV this month, having the following to say.

“Windham was a great kid, he really was. They were just getting ready to go back, they were supposed to start again in September and start up something new. Now he’s gone.”

Will Bray Wyatt be inducted into the Hall of Fame?

Since the tragic news of Bray Wyatt’s death broke out, the WWE Universe has expressed its desire to see the company induct the fallen star into the Hall of Fame next year ahead of WrestleMania 40. WWE gave an emotional tribute to Wyatt on the Friday Night SmackDown show after his death, but inducting him into the Hall of Fame would allow for fans and wrestlers to be able properly say goodbye to the creative genius.

Ring Name Bray Wyatt Real Name Windham Rotunda Born May 23, 1987 Died August 24, 2023 (aged 36) Trained By Barry Windham, Florida Championship Wrestling & NXT Debut February 5, 2009 Titles Won 1x WWE Championship, 2x Universal Championship, 1x Raw Tag Team Championship & 1x SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Though WWE has not made it official yet, Bray being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024 wouldn't be too surprising. However, WWE may also induct the entire Wyatt Family instead. With both Jon Huber, f.k.a Luke Harper, and Bray Wyatt passing away over the last two years, presenting a tribute to them together would be a cherishable moment in the industry.

The Eater of the Worlds will always be remembered for being a creative genius, but most importantly, an amazing human being.

