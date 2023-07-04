The reason Brock Lesnar’s WWE return was held off until last night’s Raw has been revealed

Last Saturday’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event featured plenty of surprises.

Of course, the audience was shocked to see Roman Reigns pinned for the first time since December 2019, as Jey Uso secured the win for The Usos, but it was the unexpected arrivals which really blew fans’ minds.

What happened at WWE Money in the Bank?

Following Gunther’s submission victory over Matt Riddle, the Austrian’s celebrations were interrupted by a returning Drew McIntyre. The O2 Arena came unglued as the Scotsman stood face-to-face with the current Intercontinental Champion and even dropped him with an epic Claymore Kick.

Also, who could forget when John Cena appeared on WWE TV for the first time since the opening match of WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Austin Theory. As the man known as ‘The Face That Runs The Place’ reached the ring, he heavily proclaimed that the UK crowd deserve to see a London-based WrestleMania, prompting overwhelming cheers from the O2.

Though, while fans got the unadvertised appearances of McIntyre and Cena, many thought that Brock Lesnar may show up in London to further his rivalry with Cody Rhodes and set up a rubber match between the two later down the line.

Why didn't Brock Lesnar return at Money in the Bank?

On the show, The American Nightmare was able to finally get his hands on Dominik Mysterio, dispatching of the Judgment Day member with relative ease, but, there was no sign of Lesnar in the arena on July 1.

Now, per a tweet from WRKD Wrestling, we know that The Beast was originally scheduled to be at Money in the Bank, though, due to the company having the aforementioned surprises of Drew McIntyre and John Cena, they opted to move Lesnar’s appearance to Raw to avoid overbooking the show.

“Plans had changed before Money In The Bank, with McIntyre and Cena returning, the thought process was that Brock’s return would be diminished after multiple other surprises in the evening. Brock has instead returned on #WWERaw”

As mentioned, Brock returned almost as soon as Raw begin, coming after Cody Rhodes who had just interrupted Seth Rollins. A brawl ensued between Lesnar and Rhodes which was largely back and forth, before the 2023 Royal Rumble winner caught Brock with a Cody cutter to get the momentum.

Image Credits: WWE

As for when the third match between the pair of rivals could be set to take place, SummerSlam on the 5th of August is believed to be the likely date for their next clash. It’s been previously reported that a stipulation that WWE fans ‘haven’t seen in years’ will be used during the Ford Field match, though, what this will be is currently unknown.

As always, should more come out about the build up to Lesnar and Rhodes’ third encounter, as well as the match type it may be, GiveMeSport will keep you updated.