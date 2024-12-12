Plans have been leaked for the first-ever WWE Monday Night Raw event to be shown on Netflix, with Roman Reigns reportedly set to wrestle on the programme for the first time in over two years. Dr. Chris Featherstone of the sports website Sportskeeda has reported that Reigns is scheduled to be involved in the premiere episode of Raw’s stint on the streaming service, which will air on the 6th of January 2025.

Featherstone wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to compete at the #WWERaw debut episode on Netflix, I have been informed.”

It is not yet known who Reigns will be up against, but it is big news for wrestling fans, given that Reigns has not wrestled on an episode of Monday Night Raw since July 2022, when he teamed up with The Usos to defeat Matt Riddle and The Street Profits. Reigns became a part-time WWE talent after WrestleMania 38 later that year and has only had six matches in 2024.

The Rock Set to be Involved on Netflix Debut

WWE really are treating the Netflix debut as a huge event

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is also set to be involved in the Netflix premiere of WWE Raw, with WrestleVotes saying during a Backstage Pass Q&A: "Are you counting Rock as a surprise or are you counting Cena as a surprise? I mean, they'll both be there. I wouldn't be surprised if Steve Austin showed up. I've heard that Shawn Michaels may make an appearance. Anybody that they have under a Legends deal that is healthy enough to be in Los Angeles, I would expect to be there."

The full breakdown of Netflix's deal with WWE Time frame Cost Every 10 years $50,000,000,000 Every year $500,000,000 Every month $41,670,000 Every week $9,620,000 Every day $1,370,000 Every hour $57,234 Every minute $954 Every second $15.89

Not only that, however, there are also strong rumours that there will be a 'Mania-level match taking place between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, as their rivalry continues to heat up.

Netflix & WWE Partnership

It's a huge deal that will change the landscape of WWE forever

Close

Netflix and WWE announced their new partnership earlier this year, with TKO president and COO Mark Shapiro calling the deal “transformative”, adding: “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix."

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said: “We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multi-generational fan base, on Netflix. By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year, and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE."