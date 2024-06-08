Highlights Bron Breakker's move to Raw has reignited his career, showcasing his dominance and potential as a major WWE star.

In the most recent WWE Draft, many performers found themselves with a new show to call home. In typical fashion, the process saw some of NXT’s best arrive on one of WWE’s two main shows, but it’s someone who was called up from the third brand a few months ago who has perhaps benefited from a change of scenery the most.

For several weeks, both Raw and SmackDown were desperate to get Bron Breakker to sign for their show, with brand GMs Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis often shown butting heads on-screen regarding the battle to add the former NXT Champion to their roster. The 26-year-old had run through the developmental roster, and, when it came time for him to commit to the main roster, it was the SmackDown general manager who won the day.

However, the effort put in to make Breakker ‘bleed blue’ in February proved ultimately futile, as his time on SmackDown was brought to an abrupt end when he was switched to Raw as part of the Draft. Here, the company are truly presenting him as a scary force.

At present, WWE are running a storyline in which Adam Pearce can’t control the young, explosive star. Breakker is holding a grudge over his boss opting against putting him in the recent King of the Ring tournament, and so he has turned his attention to wreaking havoc on Monday nights. This has captured the imagination of many fans watching around the world, who are excited by the potential shown by Breakker to captivate any audience, and it doesn’t seem as if viewers are the only ones who have been impressed with the output of the second-generation performer.

WWE are Very Impressed with Breakker

The former NXT star has been solid

Per a tweet from WrestleVotes on X, it’s believed that WWE has ‘considerably altered’ the creative plans for Bron Breakker off the back of his impressive Raw run. Not only that but it’s said that higher-ups are set to feature Breakker as a major star as the company gear up for the flagship show to move to Netflix in 2025 due to his unique blend of athleticism and power.

“I’m told WWE has considerably altered its creative plans for Bron Breakker. The 2nd generation superstar has impressed many higher-ups in his short stint on RAW. A source states Breakker is slated to be a major focus heading into the Netflix era. "'With his age, speed, look, and pedigree, this rare combination of talents isn’t to be overlooked,’ said the source.”

While the report doesn’t specify the new plans for Breakker, many may imagine that he’d emerge as a top heel on Raw throughout the remainder of 2024, and it may not be long before he finds himself in and around several of WWE’s biggest championships.

He's Currently In a Feud

He's embroiled in a rivalry with Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov

Next for Bron, he is locked into a feud with Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov, as the second-generation talent has constantly interjected himself in matches between The One and Only and The Mad Dragon, though it looks like this is just the start of him playing an important role in WWE for years to come.

There's no doubt whatsoever that he has a huge future in the company and, as always, should more come out about the creative plans for Bron Breakker, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.