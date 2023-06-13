Logan Paul’s WWE return has been officially announced.

Last night’s instalment of Raw featured Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retaining their Undisputed Tag Team Championships over Imperium’s Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser.

Damian Priest also booking his spot in London’s Money in the Bank ladder match, as well as an awesome promo between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins also taking place.

Latest news on Logan Paul

The segment between The Visionary and The Judgment Day leader quickly went off the rails due to Rollins’ being serenaded with his own catchy and popular theme music to the point at which Balor struggled to get his words out.

Eventually, the promo reached its end and a World Heavyweight Championship defence was set up for the 1st of July Premium Live Event at the O2 Arena

It also set up a lot of interesting segments for next week’s edition of the show. It was announced that Seth Rollins will defend his title in an open challenge on the June 19 episode of Raw and the re-emergence of the current World Heavyweight Champion’s WrestleMania opponent was confirmed.

When is Logan Paul returning to WWE?

During the show, WWE officially revealed that social media star Logan Paul will be making his long-awaited return to Monday Night Raw next week. It will be the first time that the WWE Universe will have seen the 28-year-old since his loss to Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania.

To this point, Paul has had four matches throughout his WWE tenure. He made his debut when he teamed with The Miz against both Rey and Dominik Mysterio in 2022, before defeating the A-Lister in singles competition at Summerslam.

The star even competed against Roman Reigns and launched an unsuccessful bid to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion this last past November in Saudi Arabia.

It’s fair to say that Paul is one of WWE’s most valued performers, he has impressed wrestling fans with his natural athletic ability and, given his appeal to a wide audience, the company can certainly use him to generate buzz around their product.

As to what Paul will do when he walks back through WWE’s doors next Monday night remains to be seen, though, Summerslam is only a month and a half away, so the company could look to set up a future match for the star and begin building to it six days from now.

As always, GiveMeSport will aim to provide any updates on Logan Paul and the future plans for him in WWE as we hear more.