Roman Reigns was presented with a new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by Triple H on SmackDown after Night of Champions.

After introducing a new title, WWE will have some new plans as well for the Tribal Chief and his historic title reign.

Latest news on WWE’s plans for Roman Reigns’ title reign

Roman Reigns has changed the landscape of WWE with his 1000+ day title reign. However, things won’t have been the same if the Tribal Chief was not accompanied by his special counsel, Paul Heyman. Apart from being the mastermind behind Reigns’ success, Paul Heyman is also the one who used to carry Reigns’ world titles.

With a new championship being introduced, Roman Reigns will now be having only one title. Among millions around the world, it was assumed that both the old titles would be written off with a new title being introduced. However, recent reports from Sports Illustrated suggest that things might be very different.

As per the report, WWE has been planning to keep the older titles intact. Paul Heyman would continue to carry the older titles while Roman Reigns will carry the new Undisputed Championship to the ring.

Who will Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed Championship against at SummerSlam 2023?

Roman Reigns is currently involved in a majestic storyline involving the Bloodline. Reigns was betrayed by Jimmy Uso at Night of Champions leaving the WWE Universe stunned. However, Jey Uso has still not decided if he wants to stay with Roman Reigns or leave him and align with Jimmy.

With SummerSlam 2023 approaching, the Bloodline story is the hottest storyline in the pro-wrestling industry currently. Though there were earlier plans of Reigns defending his title at the Biggest Party of the Summer, current reports suggest that the Tribal Chief will be involved in a major tag team match at the premium live event.

It is reported that Roman Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa to compete against the Usos at Summerslam. However, with Jey’s status not confirmed, WWE might postpone this tag team match and keep the storyline intact. If this happens, it could be Jimmy Uso challenging Reigns at SummerSlam where Jey betrays the Tribal Chief to align with his brother.

Tensions are high in the Bloodline currently and Jey Uso’s status with the Tribal Chief still remains to be confirmed. A lot of plans would be confirmed in the next few weeks which would confirm WWE’s plans for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.