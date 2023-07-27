Highlights Liv Morgan has suffered another shoulder injury, just weeks after returning following an issue with her other shoulder.

The injury will Morgan her to undergo rehab and miss several months of her career, a massive blow to WWE

Raquel Rodriguez may have to focus on her singles career and could potentially be involved in a top singles rivalry with Rhea Ripley.

Liv Morgan injured her shoulder back in May which led to her and Raquel Rodriguez relinquishing their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

However, after missing a month of her young career, Morgan's return has been welcomed with another injury on her shoulder.

As per a recent update, the former SmackDown Women's Champion would be forced to bare a few months of her career with rehab.

Latest news on Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan made her return to avenge Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler after their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship victory.This eventually led to Morgan and Rodriguez challenging the dynamic duo for the Women's Tag Titles at Money in the Bank 2023.

While the match was amazing, Shayna Baszler betrayed Ronda Rousey which led to Morgan and Rodriguez clinching the Women's Tag Team Championships once again.However, little did they know, their title reign had Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green looming around with their eyes on the prize.

A match on Monday Night Raw was then made official where Liv Morgan seemingly injured her shoulder. This eventually led to another change of hands for the titles.Last week on Monday Night Raw, Morgan was set to battle Rhea Ripley in a singles match.However, before the bell could ring, Ripley brutally assaulted Morgan and punished her injured shoulder.

After the attack from Ripley, the hugely popular was seen in the medical room getting her damaged shoulder checked.The former two-time Tag Team Champion seemingly injured her shoulder.WWE then shared an update on Morgan's injury...

Last night on Monday Night Raw, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley brutally injured Liv Morgan's left arm. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day attacked Morgan before their scheduled match, trapped her arm in a steel chair and stomped on it twice. Screaming in agony, Morgan could be heard saying that she could not move her arm. Morgan was examined by WWE medical staff before being taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation

A new report from the Wrestling Observer has emerged updating the WWE Universe about Liv Morgan's injury.The report claims that Morgan has injured the other shoulder this time which could seemingly cost her a lot of valuable time in her career.Rhea Ripley's attack was reportedly an angle to write Morgan off TV and give her some time to heal.

Latest news on Raquel Rodriguez?

If Liv Morgan is legitimately injured, Raquel Rodriguez would have to move around with her singles career for some time.After Rhea Ripley's attack on her friend, Rodriguez would likely be seen avenging the Women's World Champion eventually leading into a top singles rivalry.A match between both women could be featured at SummerSlam 2023 which could be used to enhance Ripley's dominant title reign.Though Rhea Ripley is on the top of the roster currently, a possible title change could also be planned by WWE eventually giving Rodriguez the big push that had been rumored for months.

