A popular WWE tag team is said to be 'on the fence' about Triple H's plans for them to split up

Triple H wants to split up Alpha Academy on WWE Raw, a new report has claimed.

However, Chad Gable and Otis, according to the report, aren't too sure about whether or not they want to break-up.

The pair are close friends in real life, and the report seems to suggest that they want to continue working together.

Which WWE tag team does Triple H want to split up?

Triple H has impressed fans with his booking since becoming Chief Content Officer in July, following Vince McMahon's retirement.

And now, WRKD Wrestling is reporting that one of the plans that 'The Game' wants to bring to WWE is for Chad Gable to go on a lengthy run as a serious singles star, via WrestleTalk.

There have been discussions of pushing Chad Gable as more of a serious singles star while moving Otis to Maximum Male Models in a comedy role.

You'd expect that Gable would be excited about the potential opportunity to be pushed as a serious singles star in WWE, but that apparently isn't what's happened.

WRKD Wrestling is also reporting that Gable and Otis are "on the fence" about the pitch for them to split, due to their close relationship in real-life.

Gable and Otis are on the fence about splitting up due to their long time, close friendship

It remains to be seen whether or not Triple H will now look to change his plans and have Otis and Gable stay together, but fans are definitely hoping to see WWE do more with Chad regardless.

What else is Triple H planning for WWE?

Triple H has now been leading WWE Creative since July 2022, and many fans have been pretty impressed with the work that he's done since taking over from Vince McMahon following his retirement.

WrestleMania 39 is set to be the first event of its kind that's been run by Triple H, giving 'The Game' and exciting opportunity to stamp his authority over WWE and show his intention for the foreseeable future.

Someone that could well be at the top of the card for years to come under Triple H is Austin Theory, who WrestlingNews.co is reporting has really impressed WWE's Chief Content Officer with his work since taking over creative.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest information surrounding WWE's plans for Gable, Otis and Theory over the coming weeks.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.