John Cena could be appearing on every episode of WWE Raw before WrestleMania 39, it has emerged.

Fans initially feared that Cena, despite returning on Raw, wouldn't be able to appear on any other shows until WrestleMania.

However, the latest update on Cena's status from the Wrestling Observer has put those concerns to bed...

When will John Cena next be on WWE Raw?

As noted, Cena returned to WWE on Raw last week, sharing the ring for a rather divisive promo segment with Austin Theory.

After the segment, it was confirmed that Theory and Cena will share the ring once again at WrestleMania 39, but this time in match for the United States Championship.

So, with just three weeks until the big show, and Cena confirmed to be wrestling, fans assumed that the 16-time World Champion would be on TV more over the coming weeks.

However, Cena was rumoured to still be filming a movie in Australia, with fans fearing that he wouldn't actually be able to appear again until WrestleMania itself.

It seems like those fears were unfounded though, as the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Cena had completed filming and is free to appear on every Raw until the biggest show of the year, via WrestleTalk.

This can only be described as a positive update for both WWE fans, and the company itself, with Cena's return last week massively boosting the show's viewership figures.

Fightful is reporting that many within WWE spoke highly of Cena's return last week, feeling as if it brought some mainstream eyeballs onto the show at the most important time for the promotion.

Ahead of the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, Triple H will be wanting as many eyeballs on his product as possible, and Cena appearing on TV every week will definitely help with that.

At the time of writing, Cena hasn't been advertised for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, and you'd think that WWE will want to actively announced ahead of time that John will be appearing, to help with the ratings.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest information surrounding WWE's plans for John Cena in the lead-up to WrestleMania.

