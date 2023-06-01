This past Saturday, the 28th of May, saw WWE travel to Saudi Arabia to put on Night Of Champions. The event saw a shock women’s title change, the next installment of The Bloodline story and Seth Rollins crowned the company’s first recognised World Heavyweight Champion in almost a decade.

Seth Rollins opened the show by picking up the newly established gold via a pinfall victory over AJ Styles. The star made a point prior to the Saudi event that he wanted to make Raw’s new top prize a worthy reward for those on WWE’s weekly shows on a regular basis, especially given that Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ part-time role which audiences have become accustomed to.

Though, during the match, viewers noticed Rollins paying close attention to his knee, which played a part in his ability to perform certain moves. As far as we know, this was just a scheduled part of the bout, with the star specifically favouring the body part following a dive through the ropes to the outside, but fans will be hopeful that the star isn’t legitimately hurt and in need of time off.

Alongside a potential injury, Seth was notably absent from WWE’s weekly Raw show in the weeks building up to his title win. In fact, for a few weeks running, the only sign of Rollins on Monday nights was in pre-taped video interviews with Corey Graves.

The reported reason for this is because Rollins had recently landed a role in Marvel Studios' new film, ‘Captain America: New World Order’, with him being absent from WWE due to filming.

Is Seth Rollins taking time away from WWE?

Understandably, fans began to speculate about whether Rollins may be missing from Raw going forward, which is all the more alarming given his new status as the World Heavyweight Champion.

To clarify the situation, PWInsider is reporting that Rollins is expected to be a consistent presence on Monday Night Raw over the next few weeks, suggesting that the filming of the new Captain America movie isn’t set to clash with Raw in the near future.

“New WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will be on all Raws going forward, so if he has any additional filming commitments for Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order, they are not conflicting with Raw anytime soon.”

This will come as good news to those who are looking forward to a reliable champion on Monday nights, which Rollins has previously claimed he would be.