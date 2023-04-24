Roman Reigns is currently amidst a historic reign atop the WWE mountain, en route to holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for nearly 1000 days.

The leader of the ‘Bloodline’ was last seen in action in a competitive match on WWE TV in the main event of WrestleMania Night 2 when he defeated Cody Rhodes, much to the surprise of fans who thought the ‘American Nightmare’ was locked in to dethrone Roman.

Following his successful title defence for a third successive WrestleMania, Roman is likely to miss WWE’s next premium live event, Backlash, and Triple H recently announced that the next title defence for the ‘Tribal Chief’ will be at the Saudi Arabia show, WWE Night of Champions.

However, with no obvious challenger emerging in the fallout of WrestleMania and Cody Rhodes engaging in a feud with Brock Lesnar, here are five potential opponents for Roman Reigns at the May 27th premium live event.

Read More: WWE: Nia Jax looks incredible after losing three stone

1. Shinsuke Nakamura

The wrestler, who was recently described as ‘incredible’, returned to WWE TV on a recent episode of SmackDown where he beat Madcap Moss.

And it now appears that Nakamura is a front-runner to challenge Roman next for the title, following an interview with WWE Digital where he teased a feud with the current top champion, and you can find out the details of that story by clicking here.

Lending further credence is the belief that Triple H holds him in high regard despite Vince McMahon not seeing the Japanese star as a viable main-eventer during his time at the helm of creative, about which you can know more by clicking here.

2. Rey Mysterio

The Class of 2023 WWE Hall of Famer was seen competing in a single's match against the ‘Enforcer of the Bloodline’ in a recent episode of Monday Night Raw.

Towards the end of the match, when Sikoa was going for the decisive pinfall, it came to be learned that he said “Thank You” to the veteran wrestler for putting him over. This goes to show that Mysterio is held in high regard within the locker room.

Thus, a push for the ‘Master of the 619’ could be on the horizon, especially with top factions ‘Bloodline’ and ‘Judgement Day’ competing against each other’s storyline rivals.

3. Damien Priest

Interestingly, as ‘Wise Man’ Paul Heyman dialogued in the storyline – on the advice of Roman Reigns – to strike a deal between the ‘Bloodline’ and ‘Judgement Day’, there seemed to be tension between the two groups, especially between Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa.

While the situation between the factions remains okay “for now”, the fallout from the main event match of April 17’s show is expected not to best please Roman, with Judgement Day failing to keep their end of the bargain after the Bloodline kept theirs.

Thus, scope remains for Triple H to cash in on the momentum Priest has been building by using the interactions between the two factions to set up a title match against Reigns at the Saudi Arabia show.

4. Logan Paul

Logan Paul has been a surprise package in the WWE, outperforming expectations and delivering extremely watchable wrestling matches every time he has hit the ring since his debut.

The social media star, following his WrestleMania loss to Seth Rollins, has reportedly signed a new multi-year contract with the company and claims are that there is a title promise in this deal, which you can know more about by clicking here.

While it is unlikely that Logan wins the top belt of the company, competing against Roman in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia is very much a possibility.

The 28-year-old is extremely popular in the part of the world Night of Champions will be held and his style of high-flying wrestling will complement that of Roman, setting up a fantastic main event to close the show.

Read more: WWE: 'Pitch made' for Logan Paul to win Money in the Bank after 'title promise'

5. Jey Uso

A program between Jey and Roman is a very likely outcome at some time in the future given how the ‘Bloodline’ story has shaped since its very inception.

One might assume Night of Champions to be rather early for a face-off between the two members of the Anoa’I dynasty.

However, if one looks closely at Paul Heyman announcing the Undisputed Tag Team title match between the Usos and the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, they’d notice how the ‘Wise Man’ changed direction to look towards the Usos while mentioning how the ‘Tribal Chief’ is losing patience.

Thus, there remains an opportunity for Triple H to pull the trigger on that story, should the Usos fail to recapture their titles from KO and Zayn.

Alternatively, WWE could be forced to have the major titles change hands on SmackDown, the reason for which can be known by clicking here.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with any developments on Roman’s opponent as well as all the latest news from WWE.