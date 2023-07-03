The person Logan Paul will be facing at WWE SummerSlam has been revealed.

According to reports, Paul will be facing w, who he shared the ring with for segments several times in the lead-up to Money in the Bank, at SummerSlam next month.

To the disappointment of many of those in attendance, Knight didn’t walk out of the O2 Arena with the Money in the Bank briefcase, with Damian Priest instead winning the match.

What are WWE's plans for LA Knight & Logan Paul?

Though, Knight’s participation in the match threw up a lot of unique matchups for his future.

Of course, the ladder match featured exciting talent such as Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch and more, there was one person in particular whose interactions with Knight got fans talking.

It’s well-known that The Megastar is gifted on the mic, with not many having the ability to fire back at him in promos. Though, that didn’t stop social media star Logan Paul from aiming digs at Knight during the build to Money in the Bank.

Both men are undeniably arrogant and confident in their ability, so their respective segments often have audiences captivated. Given how over Knight currently is and how much fans love to hate Paul, there is a lot left on the table for a future clash between the two.

Who will Logan Paul face at SummerSlam 2023?

It's been reported that Knight, who has become one of WWE's most popular stars under Triple H, will likely face Paul at SummerSlam on August 5.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that WWE could easily opt in favour of having Knight and Paul do battle in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam on the 5th of August.

“So, when watching this, the match they could probably do at SummerSlam is LA Knight and Logan Paul. I mean, LA Knight is ready for a big match. They’ve done the two interview segments, where they focused on each other, and they might as go with it, I figured that’s why they’re focusing on each other, and people will be into it. LA Knight is very hot right now, and Logan Paul is a heat magnet.”

This is a prospect that will get viewers interested, particularly given how impressed the majority of people have been with Logan Paul’s ability and how well he’s taken to professional wrestling since his debut.

Knight remains a fan favourite and many will want to see him reach WWE’s main event scene sooner rather than later, so Logan Paul could provide the perfect challenge for The Megastar before he sets his sights on becoming a champion.

As always, should WWE decide to launch a feud between LA Knight and Logan Paul, GiveMeSport will keep you up to date.