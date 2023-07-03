Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have such a storied history with each other from their time on the independent circuit all the way to their time spent under WWE's banner. The best friends, bitter enemies storyline between these two long-serving veterans of the ring has been an absolute joy to watch for over two decades, and it is impossible to not draw comparisons between the legendary intertwining careers of "The Game" Triple H and "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels in the same manner.

Right now, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions after defeating The Usos at WrestleMania 39. Since then, the duo has embarked on a quest to dominate the WWE's tag team division and has thus far seen success. WWE is currently seemingly in the process of a tag-team revival across both Raw and SmackDown, with many top teams and up-and-comers alike vying for the gold.

Without further ado, here are five potential feuds for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the WWE right now, all of which could make for some truly awesome televised storylines should they come to pass!

5 Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)

The newest tag team to shake up the roster on WWE SmackDown is none other than Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, who will be known to NXT fans as Pretty Deadly. The cocky and charismatic duo are two-time NXT Tag Team Champions and two-time NXT UK Tag Team Champions and their run in the development brand was brilliant. They finally received their call-up to the blue brand on May 1, 2023, during the annual WWE Draft and have been a featured tag team ever since.

Pretty Deadly became the number one contenders for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' Undisputed Tag Team Titles after they defeated The Brawling Brutes on the June 16th, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown after Prince made a blind tag that Sheamus didn't see and hit a glorious leg drop from the top rope to claim the victory. A feud, rather than just a one-off match, between Zayn and Owens and Pretty Deadly would give the WWE Universe some amazing and likely comedic promos and segments between the four men. This would give Pretty Deadly a shot at being the top team on SmackDown. Despite coming up short against KO and Sami on June 30th, there's still a good chance that Pretty Deadly will be gunning for undisputed gold sometime in the near future.

4 The Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus)

Another popular NXT tag team is likely on its way to the main roster after coming up short in a Loser Leaves NXT match which is scheduled to air on Tuesday, July 4th. The Creed Brothers, Julius and Brutus, have had a brilliant run on the gold brand, and it is believed that the team is very well-liked and respected backstage, with the internal belief that WWE's head of creative and NXT's head are both big fans of the gifted wrestlers who have been compared to the likes of Kurt Angle and The Steiner Brothers.

When The Creed Brothers make their way to the main roster, the obvious booking choice given their popularity would be to stick them at the top of the tag team division and make them a force to be reckoned with, which ultimately would see them feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens over the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Given the incredible wrestling talent of all four of these superstars, this would certainly make for an interesting feud with some highly-rated matches all but guaranteed to take place.

3 Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

The villainous Imperium faction are one of the top factions in the entire WWE right now. Led by Gunther, who has held the Intercontinental Championship for over a year, the tag-team side of the faction features Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, and they too have seen their fair share of success becoming two-time NXT Tag Team Champions during their time spent on the gold brand. Now, as Imperium looks all but set to continue a massive push on Raw, the team is probably the most likely candidate to dethrone Zayn and Owens right now.

On the June 26th edition of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle came to the aid of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens following an assault by Gunther and his Imperium stablemates after "The Ring General" had just defeated Zayn in a one-on-one match. For weeks, WWE has already been making moves on a Zayn and Owens vs Imperium feud, and this is absolutely not one to be missed if WWE Creative pulls the trigger on giving these guys a full-blown storyline together.

2 Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio)

A year ago, if someone had stated that Dominik Mysterio would be one of the most entertaining heels on the roster, nobody would have believed them. That is where we are right now. Judgment Day is one of the most over villainous factions in the entire WWE right now. At the Money In The Bank premium live event in London, Damian Priest and Finn Balor chased their own championship dreams, with Priest emerging as Mr. Money In The Bank and Finn coming up short after a distraction from Damian. Meanwhile, Dominik and Rhea Ripley continue to give the WWE Universe some of the best content on the weekly shows.

The fallout from WWE Money in the Bank will decide the future of Damian Priest, but it is about time that the WWE gave the faction some tried and tested momentum build by giving them some gold. Right now, Rhea Ripley is on fire as the Women's World Champion. A feud between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens against Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, or even Balor and Dom, would feature some entertaining matches and segments and some good quality matches between the two teams. Can you imagine Ex-Con Dom with a championship? The WWE Universe wouldn't hear the end of it!

1 DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)

Right now, Tommaso Ciampa is riding a huge wave of momentum following a triumphant return from injury. Rumors are ripe now that Triple H and WWE Creative will be pulling the trigger on Ciampa reuniting with Johnny Gargano and reforming the popular NXT tag team, DIY. Triple H has been a huge supporter of the careers of both men from their time in NXT, and a run as a team on the main roster would be incredible nostalgia fuel for NXT fans. This would give the wider WWE Universe a chance to see one of the greatest black-and-gold brand tag teams of all time in a brighter spotlight.

Not only that, a feud between Zayn and Owens and DIY would be a match made in wrestling heaven. All four men are former NXT Champions and are, undeniably, some of the greatest wrestlers that the WWE has on their roster today. DIY would be a very believable team to rival the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and, if given the proper amount of care and time to develop the feud correctly, Dave Meltzer could potentially run out of stars when these two veteran teams collide on a grand stage on the main roster.