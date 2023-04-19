Bianca Belair is just 17 days away from breaking an incredible WWE record.

On May 6, Belair will become the longest-reigning Raw Women's Championship, should she keep hold of her title until then.

By that stage, Bianca, who was recently described as the 'powerhouse of WWE', will have been champion for 399 days, breaking Becky Lynch's previous record.

Which WWE record will Bianca Belair break?

By successfully defended her Raw Women's Championship against Asuka at WrestleMania 39, Belair's reign with the belt officially passed one full year.

However, Bianca has a bigger goal in mine, and in just under three weeks, could be the longest-reigning Raw Women's Championship in history.

Bianca won the title by beating Lynch at WrestleMania 38 last year, and has beaten the likes of Bayley and the aforementioned Becky Lynch and Asuka in her historic reign.

As noted, Bianca's reign is set to reach 399 days next month, which will see her break Lynch's record of 398 days.

Becky won the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35, and went on to hold the title until May 10 the following year, when she was forced to vacate the belt after falling pregnant.

WWE has yet to acknowledge that Belair is just over two weeks away from reaching the incredible milestone, but it's something that will almost definitely be factoring into TV over the coming weeks.

Read More: WWE: Vince McMahon broke big promise made to 4x World Champion - he's not happy

Latest news on Bianca Belair

Biance was in action on WWE Raw last week, defeating former Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai in singles competition.

The match was part of a bigger storyline between Bianca and IYO SKY, with the Japanese wrestling icon earning a shot at the Raw Women's Championship on last week's show.

At the time of writing, the date for the match between Belair and SKY has not yet been officially announced, but the feeling is it could take place at Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6.

Many fans, after over a year of Belair as Raw's top women's champion, are calling for Triple H to put the title onto IYO, giving the division a fresh coat of paint.

It's worth noting that May 6 marks not only the date of Backlash, but also the day that Belair's title reign will reach the illusive 399 day mark, making a potential SKY victory even more impactful.

Read More: WWE: Update on 'issues' between Triple H & 'the ace' despite rumours

ou can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.