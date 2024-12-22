Summary The details of 6 PPV shows have already been announced for 2025.

The Royal Rumble and WrestleMania feature front and centre in the schedule.

Texas, Toronto and Las Vegas will all act as host cities.

The WWE Pay-Per-View (PPV) schedule is a cornerstone of professional wrestling, bringing fans worldwide a series of electrifying events that showcase the best in sports entertainment. Each year, WWE’s Premium Live Events (PLE) deliver unforgettable moments, from the high-stakes drama of the Royal Rumble to the spectacle of WrestleMania, where careers are made, and legacies are cemented.

This schedule includes fan-favourite classics alongside fresh innovations that keep the action unpredictable and the storylines captivating, Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, John Cena and Liv Morgan will likely be competing at these events in 2025. Whether it's the relentless competition for championship gold or the resolution of bitter rivalries, every event plays a vital role in shaping the WWE Universe.

This guide provides a comprehensive overview of the WWE PPV lineup, helping fans stay up-to-date on the must-see events that define the company’s legacy. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the excitement of WWE, these shows promise action, drama and surprises that will leave you counting down the days to the next event.

Full Calendar

Event Date Venue Capacity WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII January 25th Frost Bank Center San Antonio, Texas 19,000 WWE Royal Rumble 2025 February 1st Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, Indiana 70,000 WWE Elimination Chamber March 1st Rogers Centre Toronto, Ontario, Canada 49,000 WWE WrestleMania 41 April 19th, 20th Allegiant Stadium Nevada, Las Vegas 65,000 WWE SummerSlam August 2nd, 3rd MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey 82,000

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII

Date: January 25th

Event type: Special event

Network: NBC

The first scheduled event on our list featuring the headline names from the Raw and SmackDown brands, WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event will play out at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio next month. Fresh off its long-anticipated return on December 14th, the showcase - now back in quarterly editions - has been pencilled in for its 38th edition on the 25th of January. The match card is set to be gradually unveiled over the weeks leading up to the event. You can purchase tickets via SeatGeek here. Alternatively, fans can watch on from home via NBC.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Date: February 1st

Event type: PPV

Network: Netflix

Fresh off the back of the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event comes the highlight of many a wrestling fan's year. The 2025 Royal Rumble is set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The event has already been tipped to be one of the most star-studded for some time, with the likes of Roman Reigns, John Cena and Tiffany Stratton expected to be involved across the men's and women's matches. Add to this a traditional round of Championship matches, and the road to WrestleMania 41 is set to be kicked into gear with a bang. You can snag tickets to the show on Ticketmaster here. The Royal Rumble will also be the first of the WWE's 'Big 4' events to be broadcast through the company's new streaming service on Netflix.

WWE Elimination Chamber

Date: March 1st

Event type: PPV

Network: Netflix

A month on from the dust settling on the Royal Rumble, another of the WWE calendar's most recognisable events is primed to take place at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The occasion will see the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches play out in front of what is expected to be a raucous Canadian crowd. The winner of each bout, as has historically been the case, will secure either a WWE Championship or a shot at the title. Hoping to attend? You can secure tickets for the Elimination Chamber through Ticketmaster here. Netflix will be the go-to for those planning to take in the action from the comfort of home.

WWE WrestleMania 41

Date: April 19th & 20th

Event type: PPV

Network: Netflix

The big one. The highlight of the year. WrestleMania 41 is set to take place in none other than Sin City, Las Vegas. The latest two-night affair in the event's storied history, the leading names in the WWE will be hoping to etch their respective names into the record books, by way of career-altering victories on the grandest stage of them all. Scheduled for the weekend of the 19th and 20th of April, tickets for next year's WrestleMania can be purchased via Ticketmaster here. Should you be unable to secure as much, or in the case that you would simply rather tune in from afar, Netflix will broadcast WrestleMania live.

WWE SummerSlam

Date: August 2nd & 3rd

Event type: PPV

Network: Netflix

Rounding out the known dates for the WWE's PPV and special events in 2025 is SummerSlam. And what a historic event is in store for those lucky enough to attend... This comes with a first-ever two-night SummerSlam pencilled in for next year. Set to play out over the weekend of August 2nd and 3rd, crowds north of 82,000 are expected to come together in New Jersey for the newly formatted event. Ticket information for MetLife Stadium is yet to be revealed, but you can enquire about pre-sale through the WWE's official site here. On the other hand, Netflix will again be at the ready for all subscribers.

We at GiveMeSport will provide further updates on the WWE's planned pay-per-view events for 2025 as the details become available.