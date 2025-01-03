Summary Winning the 2025 Royal Rumble is Cena's path towards his last championship ride and making history.

When John Cena made his shocking return last year at Money in the Bank and announced he would be retiring from full-time professional wrestling in 2025, many fans believed the beloved WWE Superstar turned Hollywood frontman. Those same people thought would probably return for a couple of weeks of action, lose his final match and cap off his career before returning to acting for the foreseeable future. No one could have predicted that Cena would, indeed, be doing a year-long run.

The 47-year-old has recommitted himself to his first love for 2025, promising to be active and on the road for the majority of the year. Already committed to 36 different events across multiple countries, the 2025 John Cena Farewell Tour officially kicks off this Monday, January 6th on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix. Given that this will be his final year of the sure-fire first-ballot future WWE Hall of Famer, there is no time like the present to take a few stabs at the last few moments of one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Ranking Prediction Likeliness 1. Winning the 2025 Royal Rumble Medium 2. Finally becoming a 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania High 3. The "John Cena World Heavyweight Open Challenge" Low 4. John Cena vs. CM Punk...one last time High 5. Randy Orton retires John Cena Medium

1 Winning the 2025 Royal Rumble

This almost feels like the most surefire way to give Cena his best path forward to guaranteeing himself one last championship ride at WrestleMania 41, as well as making another bit of history along the way. Given that Cena already has two Royal Rumble wins in 2008 and 2013, one final victory this year would officially tie him with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the only three-time Rumble winner in WWE.

Not only that, but The Face That Runs the Place would become the first Superstar to win the Rumble match in three separate decades, a record that surely would stand the test of time.

2 Finally Becoming a 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania

Of course, you can’t talk about records without mentioning Cena finally dethroning one of the greatest in wrestling history.

Cena has been tied with Ric Flair at 16 total World Title reigns for a couple of years now, a record that felt like it may never be broken given Cena’s slow turn into part-time appearances. But, as his theme song suggests, the time is now for Cena to finally surpass Flair and become a 17-time World Champion for the first time.

The last time World Championship that Ric Flair held was the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on May 29, 2000. He held it for less than a day before losing to Jeff Jarrett later that night.

After winning the Royal Rumble, and with current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes currently occupied with Kevin Owen, and surely headed for more Bloodline Drama at WrestleMania with the looming nature of The Rock, it makes sense that Cena targets the current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in a perennial dream match with his Rumble win. Dethroning the well-protected Austrian in Vegas at the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ to win his first championship since 2017 and break this record only feels right.

3 The 'John Cena World Heavyweight Championship Open Challenge'

In a long career filled with plenty of title runs, Cena’s U.S. Title run in 2015 stands as one of his greatest title reigns, purely based on getting the chance to wrestle newer wrestling talent, and giving them a massive spotlight with the opportunity to wrestle him.

During that short but excellent time when Cena would put his title on the line weekly, he wrestled newer talents like Sami Zayn, Xavier Woods and Big E, eventually leading to the main roster debut of Kevin Owens. It felt like a season of giving from Cena, one match massively boosted their stock in the WWE Universe’s eyes and positioned them as future stars.

Now, in 2025, with a whole new roster of younger stars from Carmelo Hayes to Ilja Dragunov, all of which have yet to square off with the legend, Cena has a chance to defend his shiny new belt and do exactly what he did in 2015 for another generation of WWE talent.

4 John Cena vs. CM Punk

Cena has had some iconic feuds in his over 20-year career – Randy Orton, Batista, Edge, and AJ Styles just to name a few. However, one feud continues to come up over and over again over the others, and has become likely to revisit in the farewell tour with one man’s return at Survivor Series WarGames in 2023; CM Punk.

Cena and Punk’s feud from 2011-2013 brought many fans back to wrestling in the 2010s. It’s a story that blurred the lines of reality with a jaw-dropping title change at Money in the Bank in 2011 in Chicago, one that essentially made Punk into the legend he is today.

In a recent interview in November on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Punk discussed this on the Cheap Heat Podcast with Peter Rosenberg about the two potentially locking up one last time. If WWE is looking for a bonafide main-event match at SummerSlam 2025, look no further than this.

“He’s gonna do his own thing. If I’m a part of that…what a fortunate career I’ve had, but John deserves everything that he wants. He calls his own shot is basically what I’m saying. But yeah, I’d love to get hands on him.”

5 Randy Orton Retires John Cena

A tradition as old as the sport itself in professional wrestling: if you’re going out, you go down for the count. There’s going to be a lot of talk about who should be the final man to pin Cena’s shoulders down for his final three-count, and if it should be an up-and-coming talent that can potentially ride the momentum of being the last man to pin the legend to the mat.

The only one to end legends should be the Legend Killer himself.

Randy Orton and John Cena have had a long and bitter storied rivalry spanning many years, pay-per-views and championship reigns throughout the 2000s. The quality of their matches has been a point of emphasis for many fans throughout the years, but there’s no denying that a final match between arguably the two biggest stars of their generation would invoke a ton of nostalgia, and could be the perfect ending for Cena’s story.

Besides, The Viper could take the retirement of his longest rival and run with it as a potential new villainous turn in his character, as he hasn’t had too much to chew on since his return in Chicago in late 2023.