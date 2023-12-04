Recently, QT Marshall took to social media to reveal he would be leaving AEW at the end of 2023. The 38-year-old joined the promotion at its inception over four years ago, but is calling time on his tenure there later this month. His decision to leave lies largely with the direction the company is heading in.

Marshall believes the company is becoming very similar to NJPW, something he's apparently not very fond of. He does have a point, with Tony Khan placing a large focus on the quality of in-ring work taking place on his shows and the introduction of the Continental Classic tournament. It's pretty clear that the owner has borrowed from New Japan's G1 Climax for the tournament, and while many are happy to see them focus on wrestling after a period of drama, QT isn't one of them.

After announcing his plans to leave, interest in his services began to surface, with MLW reportedly interested in bringing him into the fold to help with their backstage production. They aren't the only ones keen on signing him, though with certain figures in WWE also pushing to have him join.

People in WWE want QT Marshall to join

Aside from being a perfectly serviceable wrestler, Marshall is also very useful backstage, serving in several important roles in AEW, and will offer quite a lot to any company that happens to bring him in.

According to reports, that could very well be WWE, with numerous figures within the company reportedly pushing for them to sign him. The interest is reciprocated too, with initial reports following QT's exit announcement detailing that he intends to work for the wrestling giant after leaving AEW.

He'd be the latest star to join WWE following time in AEW, with CM Punk recently doing the same thing, returning to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, which resulted in one of the loudest pops in wrestling history.

The news of people in WWE wanting to sign Marshall highlights how highly he's thought of by numerous figures within wrestling. Staff at AEW have only had good things to see about working with him over the years and his departure announcement online was only met with kind words and well-wishes from those closest to him.

One issue with Marshall joining WWE could arise when it comes to the role he's asked to fulfill. The feeling amongst many is that WWE would want to bring him in as a coach at the Performance Center, but one of the reasons he's leaving AEW is that he wants to be a wrestler more than anything else, which could be one potential sticking point in negotiations.

CM Punk's rocky relationship with QT Marshall

Another sticking point in negotiations with QT could be his relationship with CM Punk, with creative differences between the two coming to light in reports that emerged online last week.

Marshall launched QTV earlier this year in AEW, and the segments were always received well by fans. It seems like Punk was in agreement too, as it's claimed that he told Tony Khan he didn't want the segments on Collision, the show he was the figurehead of.

It's unclear whether the issues between Punk and QT were personal or just professional, but it's also been claimed that the former AEW World Champion expressed his concern over Powerhouse Hobbs being partnered with Marshall, again something that many fans agreed with.