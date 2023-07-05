Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler battled Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Among a shocking turn of events, Baszler attacked Rousey mid-match leading to a Women’s Tag Team title loss.

Ronda Rousey has now revealed that the tag team match was cut short thrice before the action kicked off.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler squared off against Raquel Rodriguez and a returning Liv Morgan with the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line at Money in the Bank 2023. During the action packed match, Shayna Baszler shocked the world by attacking Rousey which eventually led to both women losing the Women’s Tag titles.

While the match culminated into a land of opportunities for WWE, with Triple H cutting the tag team match three times before things went into play. Ronda, who is rumoured to be quitting WWE soon, took to Instagram and expressed how good the tag team match was.

In the caption, she wrote “When your time gets cut three times but you still put on a banger.” In this, she revealed that the time allotted for the Women’s Tag Team title match was cut three times.

If this happened, a lot of things may have been planned by WWE before making those calls. Though MITB was a banger event, there seems to be some internal plans for the next few weeks leading the storylines into SummerSlam 2023.

When will Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey wrestle?

On Monday Night Raw this week, Rousey and Baszler came face to face. While Rousey was furious over Baszler’s betrayal, the Queen of Spades blamed the former for it. Baszler said that Rousey kept stealing her spotlight which forced her to take revenge and get the spotlight she deserved.

With their segment, it can be said that WWE has some huge plans for both women in the next few months. Though both Baszler and Rousey are immensely talented, they have lost the momentum needed to stay on the top of the roster. While Rousey had a huge Women’s Championship reign before getting into the tag team title picture, Baszler has not had a lot of big matches lately.

Before their Women’s tag team title reign, Baszler’s last big match came at WrestleMania 36 against Becky Lynch. After being into some small storylines since then, Baszler vs Rousey could be the feud with which she could get back to the top.

With Summerslam 2023 approaching, it seems like the first battle between both former friends could be seen at the premium live event. However, their rivalry doesn’t seem to finish with just one match between both women.

A massive trilogy is expected from WWE when it comes to a long-awaited rivalry between Baszler and Rousey. Though their match is WrestleMania worthy, with their feud starting off early, WWE shouldn’t get things so long. Rather, a trilogy could be the best way to showcase the immense talent both women have and add up the opportunity to storyline a grand battle for Wrestlemania.

