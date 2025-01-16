Summary Randy Orton will go down as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time when all is said and done.

Much of The Viper's success has been built upon his willingness to do whatever it takes to gain the upper hand.

Shocking RKOs, title wins and heel turns are all included in our list of Orton's top 10 iconic moments.

Randy Orton - a name synonymous with not only greatness but also some of the most chaotic and downright deplorable acts in the history of the WWE. Though recent years have seen a more calm and collected Orton come to the fore, 'The Legend Killer' spent much of his career terrorising his opponents to no end. John Cena and Triple H are but two members of a lengthy line of superstars to have fallen victim to the twisted mind possessed by the future Hall of Famer. In this article, we will explore 10 of the most iconic, trademark moments of Orton's career to date. Out of respect for one of the greatest to ever step foot inside the squared circle, we have made sure to include some of Orton's most memorable triumphs, too.

Rank Victim Year 1 Daniel Bryan 2013 2 The Undertaker 2005 3 Edge 2020 4 John Cena & John Cena Snr 2007 5 Bray Wyatt 2017 6 John Cena 2013 7 Stephanie McMahon & Triple H 2009 8 Nia Jax 2019 9 The Fiend 2020 10 John Cena 2008

10 Referee Assault

We start our countdown of Orton-based chaos with a moment which perfectly encapsulates all that is so equally maddening and brilliant about 'The Viper'. Locked in a sheer battle of wills with John Cena in a WWE Championship bout at No Way Out in 2008, Randy Orton appeared to conclude that his opponent, on the night, simply would not be beaten. After Cena beat the referee's count to slide back under the ropes and face his long-time foe once more, Orton, in turn, slapped the official in charge. This gave rise to a disqualification, allowing the subject of our article to keep hold of his belt courtesy of the champion's advantage rule.

9 The Fiend Goes Up In Flames

One of several entries on this list which saw fire act as a central theme, 'The Apex Predator's legendary feud with the late, great Bray Wyatt provided fans with countless moments of 'vintage Orton'. One such moment was forthcoming in 2020, during the TLC PPV. Pitted against 'The Fiend' in a match labelled the 'Firefly Inferno', Randy Orton put all of his nous and ruthlessness to good use. After leaving his masked opponent grounded courtesy of an RKO, 'The Legend Killer' grabbed a petrol tank from ringside, dousing Wyatt, before setting him alight in the middle of the ring. As The Fiend lay burning alive on the canvas, Orton stood by with a smirk etched across his face, admiring his heinous act.

8 Nia Jax's First RKO

There were several options to choose from when it came to female superstars being RKO'd by Randy Orton. In the end, though, we have opted for one which remains talked about to this very day. During the 2019 Royal Rumble, Nia Jax was a shock entry into the men's match, taking the place of R-Truth. Safe to say, however, that her male counterparts were in absolutely no mood to go easy on Jax. After 'The Irresistible Force' was hit with both a Superkick from Dolph Ziggler and a 619 on the part of Rey Mysterio, it was left to Orton to finish the job. And the now-44-year-old did not hesitate to oblige, flooring Jax with a picture-perfect RKO.

7 Steph Gets A Peck

One of the more sadistic moments in Randy Orton's fabled career was forthcoming during an episode of Raw back in 2009. After beating Triple H to a pulp inside the ring, the Knoxville native soon turned his attention towards 'The Game's wife, Stephanie McMahon, who had emerged from backstage in a desperate effort to aid her husband. After Orton first showed no mercy in flooring McMahon with a vicious DDT, he soon took things a step further... With a handcuffed Triple H watching on helplessly from the corner of the ring, Orton leaned down to deliver a kiss on the lips of the unconscious Steph, loving every second of his twisted game. When fans discuss moments in which 'The Apex Predator' took things too far, this is one example which frequently comes to the fore.

6 Becoming the World Heavyweight Champion

One of three entries on our list featuring John Cena, no.7 celebrates one of Randy Orton's undisputed career highlights. At the height of the rivalry between the pair, Orton and Cena went head-to-head in a highly-anticipated Tables, Ladders and Chairs match back in 2013. Up for grabs? The title of the WWE's first-ever World Heavyweight Champion. An absolute classic subsequently played out in Houston, as two of the greatest-ever beat one another from pillar to post. In the end, it was Orton who emerged triumphant, sending Cena flying off a ladder through a nearby table, before climbing to retrieve both belts and etch his name indelibly into the history books.

5 The Wyatt Compound Is No More

Kicking into gear another of the most memorable feuds in recent wrestling history, Randy Orton's turn on Bray Wyatt is an iconic one for a whole host of reasons. After making his way to The Wyatt Compound during a 2017 episode of SmackDown, 'The Viper' quickly made clear that he was in the mood for retribution. A chilling promo followed, before Orton, again, introduced his old friend the petrol tank to the equation. After setting the resting place of Sister Abigail alight, leaving Bray Wyatt in a fit of agony inside the ring, the 14-time world champion birthed one of the most iconic images of the modern WWE era. This came by way of his trademark turnbuckle pose, with the backdrop of the compound engulfed in flames.

4 Punt Kick For Mr. Cena

The third and final entry on our list featuring John Cena was the father of 'The Greatest of All Time' who came in for Randy Orton's wrath, all the way back in 2007. After 'The Viper' attacked Cena during a match with Booker T on Monday Night Raw, the latter was lined up for one of Orton's patented 'punt kicks' inside the ring. Stopping just short of his stricken rival, however, Orton quickly made clear that he had other, more sinister ideas in mind. Departing the ring, 'The Punter' made his way to the crowd, before dragging John Cena's father over the barrier, and to the floor ringside. From here, Orton wound up before delivering a vicious kick to the face of Cena senior, in a moment which will long be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

3 Never Trust A Viper

No list of Randy Orton moments would be complete without at least one moment of utter, shocking betrayal. And this is precisely what 'The Legend Killer' was responsible for during an episode of Raw back in January of 2020. Amid a feel-good atmosphere following Edge's shock return at the Royal Rumble, Orton made his way to the ring, for what was expected to be a celebration with his former tag-team partner. But what subsequently played out could not have been more different. After securing a massive pop upon suggesting to Edge that the pair should reunite Rated-RKO, Orton, out of the blue, hit the 11-time world champion with a trademark RKO. From here, a vicious chair assault was unleashed on the helpless Edge, targeting the surgically repaired neck of the Hall of Famer. A tough watch, but one which can only be described as 'Vintage Orton'.

2 Burning The Deadman

Of all of Randy Orton's fiery antics, none proved more iconic than his 2005 attack on The Undertaker. In the thick of an intense feud with 'Taker, the up-and-coming 'Apex Predator' made clear that not even legends were immune from his wrath. After at last loading The Undertaker into a ringside coffin during a rare Handicap Casket match, Orton lived up to the event's 'No Mercy' name, and then some. Dragging the casket up onto the stage, 'The Viper', first, proceeded to launch a vicious attack on the structure using an axe. From here, 'Taker's resting place was doused in petrol, before going up in a ball of flames, amid truly remarkable scenes for all in attendance.

1 Heartbreak For Daniel Bryan

And then there was one. When it comes to the most iconic moments in Randy Orton's storied career, one stands out above all others. As much comes from the 2013 edition of SummerSlam, and remains to this day one of the most talked about moments in recent wrestling history. With the entire WWE universe busy celebrating Daniel Bryan defeating John Cena to become the new Heavyweight Champion, the familiar 'I hear voices in my head' boomed out across Staples Center. In a sequence of events perfectly befitting of 'The Viper', special guest referee Triple H then hit Bryan with a Pedigree, allowing Randy Orton to slither in and secure his 7th world championship with a simple 1,2,3.