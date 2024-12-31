Summary Randy Orton's absence from WWE TV is due to a banned move.

Orton's return date is expected sooner rather than later.

Orton may seek revenge in a feud-ending ladder match at the Royal Rumble.

As WWE prepares a WrestleMania-esque card for their Netflix premiere, it appears the historic show will be without Randy Orton, whose return date has been revealed.

WWE's 32-year association with cable TV came to an end following the final Raw of 2024, as a $5 billion Netflix deal awaits them in the New Year. A first-of-its-kind deal that will see weekly, episodic programming air live on the world's largest streaming service, the premiere show is can't-miss TV.

With CM Punk and Seth Rollins set to lock horns, Roman Reigns will wrestle a rare Raw match alongside Rhea Ripley's Last Man Standing match with Liv Morgan. A card featuring WWE's best, the show will be without the Viper, who hasn't been on TV since November. News that will disappoint the WWE Universe, there is a light at the end of the tunnel as the Legend Killer's return date has supposedly been revealed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Randy Orton has wrestled 2,458 matches, winning 1306 (53.1%) of those.

Why Randy Orton Hasn't Been On TV

A banned move put Orton on the shelf

Orton had found a second wind following his return from a serious back injury in 2023. After an 18-month hiatus, which saw the Viper teeter on the edge of retirement, he returned and put on some of the more spirited performances of his career.

A man who isn't taking anything for granted, his matches with Gunther proved he can still be a main event act. Having been a part of a trio alongside Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens who tried to take down the Bloodline, the consequent heel-turn from Owens left Orton in a scary position.

With the pair set to battle at Crown Jewel earlier in the year, the match was over before it began, as the duo couldn't stop brawling. Hoping to end their feud, Orton took to SmackDown to call Owens out and settle their differences. A decision he would soon regret, Owens hit the Viper with a package piledriver, a move that had been banned by the company.

The WWE Universe should expect to see him at the Royal Rumble at the latest

Due to the severity of the move, Orton has not been on TV since November. However, during a live Q&A, WWE Insider WrestleVotes revealed when the WWE Universe can expect to see the future Hall of Famer:

"By the Royal Rumble, you know, if not on February 1st, it’ll be beforehand. So yeah, very soon".

With Rhodes and Owens set to end their feud in a ladder match at the Royal Rumble, it could be that the Viper comes for revenge there. If not, the WWE Universe will be open to whatever the Road to WrestleMania has in store for the former 14-time World Champion.