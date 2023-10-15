Highlights Randy Orton has been absent from WWE television for over a year due to a back injury, but reports suggest he may be returning soon.

WWE is taking a cautious approach to Orton's recovery to ensure his long-term health and longevity in the company.

Orton's absence has left a void in WWE, but creative meetings are now discussing his return, with hopes of him coming back by Survivor Series.

Randy Orton has been missing from WWE television for over a year now, and it's an absence that has been felt hard by fans. His impact in the company over the last 20 years cannot be overstated, and he has left a large hole that no one is really capable of filling while he's been gone. The Viper suffered a pretty serious back injury back in May 2022.

He's been on the shelf ever since, even having major surgery to repair the injury. It seems we may be drawing closer to his eventual return, though. Reports recently revealed that Orton was in great shape, but that WWE were being cautious and taking their time with his recovery to avoid aggravating his injury.

Is Randy Orton returning to WWE?

That's understandable too, with the 43-year-old one of wrestling's greatest stars. He has had some incredible moments in WWE over the years, so while they obviously want him back, taking the patient approach to ensure he's around for longer is the much wiser method. With that being said, this hasn't stopped them preparing for his eventual return and his name has now begun cropping up in creative meetings.

In the midst of one of his most entertaining runs in recent years, Orton was struck down by a back injury, and it couldn't have come at a worse time. Alongside Matt Riddle, the 'Apex Predator' formed RK-Bro and the tag team became one of the most popular tandems in the entire WWE. Fans loved them, and they were getting some of the loudest reactions every single night.

It rejuvenated Orton and breathed life into his character after he'd grown a little uninspired in recent years. After having back fusion surgery, he's now spent almost 18 months on the shelf, but reports suggest that he isn't too far away from returning now. Expect to see him back on television screens in the future. The company aren't rushing him back by any means, but it has been revealed that his name has now started cropping up in creative meetings.

When is Randy Orton returning to WWE?

According to Ringside News, WWE's creative team have now started discussing Orton's upcoming return and have described the moment as being 'soon'. This indicates that we'll be seeing him back sooner rather than later which will be music to the ears of fans who have missed seeing him in the ring.

This has been followed up by Fightful, who reports that WWE and Orton are hoping to have him return by Survivor Series, which takes place just in over a month at the end of November.

READ MORE: WWE: Spoiler emerges on Triple H's surprising plans for Randy Orton returnOne thing is for certain, he won't be reuniting with Riddle and reforming RK-Bro as his former partner has been released by WWE during Orton's absence, but if reports are to be believed, a reunion between the two wasn't being considered even before the former UFC fighter was let go.

Ring Name Randy Orton Real Name Randall Keith Orton Date of Birth April 1, 1980 (age 43) Height 6 ft 5 in Weight 250 lb Hometown Knoxville, Tennessee Finishing Move RKO Nicknames The Legend Killer, The Apex Predator, The Viper

Specific details about Orton's return and what WWE have in plan for him creatively still aren't in concrete, but at least we now know that they expect him back in the near future, and we can all start looking forward to his inevitable return.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at Orton.