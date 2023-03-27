Randy Orton has been photographed sporting a brand-new look as his return to WWE draws closer.

Reports from PWInsider have indicated that Orton, who has been out of action since May 2022, is set to return at WrestleMania this weekend.

And it seems like the former WWE Champion will be looking rather different from the last time fans saw him on TV.

What is Randy Orton's new look?

As noted, Orton has been photographed sporting a new look, at least compared to the last time fans saw him on TV.

Kim Orton, Randy's wife, posted the below photo on her Instagram story, showing off her husband's new look, via Ringside News.

As you can see from the image above, Orton has shaved off both his hair and his beard, sporting both head and facial hair when fans last saw him on TV last year.

Interestingly, Orton has said that he changed up his look depending on whether or not he's a face or a heel, so perhaps the shaved head is a sign that he's going to be coming back as a heel...

In fact, below is an image of Orton from the last time fans saw him on TV, around April 2022, showing what changes he's actually made to his look.

What are Triple H's plans for Randy Orton?

As noted, reports from various sources state that Orton is set to return to WWE TV, whether for a one-off appearance or as the start of a full-time run, at WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

As for what he'll do when he's back on TV, nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing, but GiveMeSport reported last week that Orton expressed a desire to return at WrestleMania itself, rather than Raw or SmackDown the following week.

You can find out more about Orton's desires for his WWE return, and why he wanted to return at WrestleMania, by clicking right here.

As noted, there's no word on what Triple H is going to have Randy do when he does return to TV, but fans have speculated that a feud with Cody Rhodes could be in Orton's future.

Orton and Rhodes have a real-life relationship and a lot of on-screen history, so a feud between the two, especially if Cody beats Roman Reigns, would make a lot of sense.

