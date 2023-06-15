Prior to his 'severe' back injury, Randy Orton clarified how he envisioned the end of his WWE career.

‘The Viper’ Randy Orton is undoubtedly a WWE legend. A childhood icon for many, the 14-time world champion has been on our screens for over 20 years.

There have been many iterations of the now 43-year-old wrestler, including nicknames such as ‘The Legend Killer’ and ‘The Apex Predator’, earned while competing at the highest level.

Latest news on Randy Orton

He has also been known for being in some of WWE’s most loved teams and factions. Of course, Orton made his mark in the company alongside Triple H, Batista and Ric Flair as part of Evolution and, in more recent times, fans have enjoyed the fun dynamite between he and Matt Riddle as part of RK-Bro, a widely popular duo.

The pair won multiple tag team titles, though, it’s now been over a year since Randy Orton has stepped into a WWE ring due to a sustained injury to his back. Fans have greatly missed the star, who has given so much to the industry over the last two decades.

On the Ringer Wrestling Podcast, Orton previously explained his ideal situation for the future, stating that he’d like to wrestle until he is 50. Prior to his injury, The Viper emphasised his love for wrestling and desire to continue performing in WWE.

“I’m 41. By the time I’m 50, I think I’m done. But I’m not like, I’ll do auditions every once in a while, but I almost only do them because my wife says ‘oh do them, because what if you don’t?” Orton said. “And I would go out and have that last match when I’m 50 and be able to say I did it on my terms. That’s 9 years from now. But I don’t see an end to my career any time soon. I’d like to continue to go.”

Image Source: WWE

When is Randy Orton returning to WWE?

Recently, there have been reports regarding the future of Randy Orton. It was even implied by The Apex Predator’s father Cowboy Bob Orton that physicians may have told Orton not to return to the ring, but this is yet to be confirmed.

It’s also been said that there is a possible timeframe in place for Randy’s comeback, but details on this are unknown at the time of writing.

When updates come out regarding Orton’s condition, GiveMeSport will provide any information available as we eagerly anticipate his potential return.