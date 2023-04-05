There have been suggestions of unrest within the WWE locker room in recent days due to the return of Vince McMahon.

WrestleMania is the biggest event on the wrestling calendar. It is the end of one chapter only for another to begin the following evening on the follow-up edition of Monday Night Raw.

It is well documented that this is the opportunity for WWE to set up new storylines and debut new stars. This year's Raw After 'Mania was highly-anticipated by fans due to the absence of McMahon in the creative proceedings.

However, this year looks to be a massive backwards step rather than the progressive leap it promised to be.

Vince McMahon's apparent return to WWE

Ever since the 77-year-old announced his retirement back in July 2022, there has been a feel good factor surrounding the company with a refreshing new approach to storytelling.

Much of this has been attributed to the work done by Paul Levesque AKA Triple H.

Fightful reported back in August that the mood backstage among the wrestlers had improved almost immediately as soon as this change was made.

The changing of the guard saw an influx of returning stars that had previously been shunned by the previous regime. The likes of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Dakota Kai were among the top stars being brought back into the fold.

It felt like a new beginning for everyone on the roster with more stars than ever being given a platform to succeed with fresh ideas and plans.

The upturn in morale was clear to see for the fans as the boring, dragged-out WWE Raw was no more. Instead, stories made sense and flowed to create an interesting and entertaining product.

Months of promises that the previous boss had retired for good and would not come back were undone in one night.

Morale backstage at WWE is not good right now

His return to creative for Raw saw a comeback for confusing storytelling and a hectic atmosphere with last minute changes being made throughout the show.

According to Fightful Select, there were no plans for Omos to wrestle on the show following his loss against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, but as plans changed, he had to rush from catering in order to be ready.

This is just one case of a performer being unsure of what to expect when turning up to work, and it is no surprise that several stars are not best pleased.

It has even been suggested that a number of WWE talent are considering requesting their release, including a top-card Superstar, and this is thought to be directly linked to McMahon being back at the helm.

It is yet to be seen if the change is a permanent one or just a one-off, but do not be surprised to see a mass exodus from the company should McMahon remain in control.