Here is everything you need to know about the Live Stream for WWE Raw after WrestleMania on Monday, April 3rd 2023.

WrestleMania is easily the biggest event of the year for WWE, but the Raw after WrestleMania can be just as, if not more, exciting for fans who are able to make it to the show, but what if you want to watch via live stream?

The show after THE show first started getting real attention from fans after WrestleMania 28, when fans in the arena ‘hijacked’ the show and continually chanted for Daniel Bryan, who had lost in seconds to Sheamus the night before.

The tradition, which is largely attributed to fans from Europe who have made the trip over to the States for the event, isn’t quite what it was previously, but there’s always the chance that some big moments could lead to a massive Monday night after WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Raw after Mania 2023 Live Stream

Fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch all of the action from the Monday Night Raw show via BT Sport.

BT Sport is the UK home of WWE content, with Raw, SmackDown and NXT being aired live via the broadcaster every single week of the year.

How can I sign up to watch WWE on BT Sport?

If you do not already have access to BT Sport, then you can sign up for the service in a couple of different ways.

Fans who want to have the option of a monthly subscription with no contract can do so by buying a BT Sport Monthly Pass. As of writing (Friday, March 3rd 2023), the cost of a BT Sport Monthly Pass is £29.99 per month.

It’s not just WWE content that you can watch as part of your subscription, as you can also watch live Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League, UFC, Motorsport, Cricket and more.

What devices can I watch WWE on with a BT Sport Monthly Pass?

If you decide to go for the monthly subscription to get access to the various BT Sport live streams, then you’ll have a range of different options when it comes to watching live.

As of writing (Friday, March 3rd 2023), BT Sport is available on the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV

iOS Phones and Tablets

Android Phones and Tablets

PlayStation

Android TV

NOW TV

Apple TV (Fourth Generation onwards)

Samsung Smart TV (2015 Models onwards)

Roku streaming players and TV models

Google Chromecast Ultra

Mac & PC

Xbox

What channels are included in the BT Sport Monthly Pass?

As noted, it isn’t just WWE content that you can watch via the BT Sport Monthly Pass, as you get access with a subscription to BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3, BT Sport ESPN, plus any live events on BT Sport Ultimate and BT Sport Extra.

Can I get the BT Sport Monthly Pass to watch WWE without BT Broadband?

You do not need to have BT Broadband in order to purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass, but you will need to have an active internet connection to watch the live streams.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX, respectively.

