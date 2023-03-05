Here is everything you need to know about the UK Start Time of WWE Raw after WrestleMania 2023 on Monday, April 3rd 2023.

The WWE Raw after WrestleMania show is always one that fans look forward to, but what is the UK Start Time for the 2023 iteration of the event?

As we’ve seen in the past, surprises and shocks can occur on the Monday night following the ‘Showcase of the Immortals,’ and there is a chance that we could see even more this year.

With top free agents such as Jay White supposedly available around April 2023, fans will want to make sure they’re up and viewing the USA Network show live to catch all of the action.

WWE Raw after Mania 2023 Start Time

As is usually the case for the Monday night show, fans in the United Kingdom can expect the broadcast to go live at around 1:00 AM GMT on Tuesday, April 4th 2023.

Whilst fans that regularly stay up to watch the 3-hour show are pretty used to this by now, it’s worth remembering that you most likely would’ve stayed up for both nights of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood the weekend before.

Add the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 and SmackDown on the Friday before ‘Mania, and it’s looking like it will be an extremely tiring weekend for fans who want to watch everything live!

Who will be on Raw after WrestleMania 2023?

As of writing (Friday, March 3rd 2023), the Superstars that will be featured on the show have not yet been confirmed.

The official WWE site indicates however that the following Superstars are likely to be part of the show from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California:

Austin Theory

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Bobby Lashley

Cody Rhodes

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins

What channel is WWE Raw on in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom who want to watch all of the action from WWE Raw every single week can do so via BT Sport.

BT Sport is the UK home of WWE content, with Raw, SmackDown and NXT being aired live via the broadcaster every single week of the year.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX, respectively.

