Highlights Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Seth Rollins because he wants the world title, and Rollins accepted Nakamura's challenge.

Rhea Ripley defeated Indi Hartwell in a singles battle, but her celebration was cut short by a double team from Candice LeRae and Hartwell.

Trish Stratus vs Becky Lynch ended in a double count-out, and Adam Pearce announced that they will face each other in a steel cage match in the future.

After a brilliant SummerSlam fallout last week, this week's WWE Monday Night Raw turned out to be stunning. With numerous questions in fans' minds after Shinsuke Nakamura's attack on Seth Rollins, The King of Strong Style explained his actions this week on the show.

In addition to that, a classic between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' rivalry took a new turn. With tensions rising between Damian Priest and Finn Balor, Monday Night Raw turned out to unfold some more questions for The Judgment Day.

Sami Zayn also avenged the attack JD McDonagh unleashed on him last week on Raw, with a sweet victory in a singles battle. Just 25 days away from becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in history, Gunther addressed the new obstacle standing in his course, Chad Gable.

RELATED: WWE: Bray Wyatt recovering from career & life threatening illness

Though things haven’t gone this way yet, a heel turn was hinted at by Drew McIntyre on this week’s episode. A new side of The Scottish Warrior might be seen in the next few weeks. With all said, let’s take a look at what happened on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

9 Damian Priest blames Finn Balor for the tensions among the Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest kicked off Monday Night Raw this week. Sr. Money in the Bank blamed Finn Balor for the tensions rising among The Judgment Day when JD McDonagh came out. Being a friend of Finn Balor, McDonagh handed out orders to The Judgment Day as a message from The Prince.

However, Ripley turned the game around and sent him back to Finn when Sami Zayn came out. After last week’s sudden attack from McDonagh, the Undisputed Tag Team Champion had his target set. WWE executive Adam Pearce then made a singles match official between both men.

Later in the night, Priest and Balor were seen arguing backstage when Rhea Ripley handled the situation. Throughout the night, Priest and Balor seemed to be on the same page after that segment.

RELATED: WWE: Triple H hasn't changed plans for 'the goat'

8 Sami Zayn defeated JD McDonagh

After a brutal attack from McDonagh, Sami Zayn was not 100% heading into his match with The Irish Ace tonight. Though McDonagh focused on the injured elbow of Sami throughout the bout, it wasn’t enough to keep down The Underdog from the Underground. Finn Balor came out to distract the Undisputed Tag Team Champion and help his friend mid-match. But in the end, a Helluva kick was enough to keep McDonagh down.

7 Chad Gable def Giovanni Vinci

Gunther addressed his new challenger for the Intercontinental Championship just days away from becoming the longest-reigning IC champion of all time. While he went on to praise Chad Gable, the latter came out and claimed that he was a serious threat to The Ring General.

Just when Gable and Vinci were about to face each other in a singles match, Ludwig Kaiser took the mic to heat things up, but in the end, he was embarrassed with a slap from Maxxine Dupri.

In a brilliant match between both men, a suplex from Gable allowed him to pin Vinci and send a message to the Imperium.

RELATED: WWE: Major update on Triple H's plans for WarGames 2023

6 Gunther defeated Otis

After a defeat for Vinci, Gunther challenged Otis for a match immediately. Though the Intercontinental Champion dominated throughout, Otis still managed to take the fight to The Ring General. In the end, Gunther sent a message to his new challenger with a victory over Otis, strengthening his position in the roster. However, just when the bell rang, Chad Gable delivered a suplex to the champion, sending him a massive message in return.

5 Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre defeated the Viking Raiders

Though Matt Riddle accepted The Viking Raiders’ open challenge, he didn’t have a confirmed partner. The Original Bro picked Drew McIntyre but the latter seemed to be confused. The Scottish Warrior made his way to the ring as a partner to Riddle and the WWE Universe was excited to see things play out. In an amazing match, Drew McIntyre pinned Erik to get a victory for his team.

4 Rhea Ripley defeated Indi Hartwell

After weeks of dominance from the Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley faced Indi Hartwell in a singles battle this week on Raw. In a decent effort, Indi Hartwell fell short to the champion on Raw. However, after winning the battle, Ripley’s celebration was cut short by a double team from Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell sending a message to the champion.

3 Why did Shinsuke Nakamura attack Seth Rollins last week?

Michael Cole questioned Shinsuke Nakamura about the reason he attacked Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw last week. In simple words, The King of Strong Style revealed that he wanted the world title. While the latter used Japanese most of the time, Seth Rollins came out and addressed the situation.

The Visionary said that Nakamura was hiding the truth from everyone and then accepted the challenge from the latter. After whispering in the champion’s ear, Nakamura struck Kinshasa once again on Rollins.

2 Trish Stratus vs Becky Lynch ends in a double count-out

After months of ups and downs, a classic singles battle was seen between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus this week on Raw. Expected to be the final match of the rivalry, Lynch vs Stratus turned out to be a bit underwhelming.

With Zoey Stark barred from ringside, the Hall of Famer struggled during the early moments of the match. An intense Becky Lynch dominated Stratus for a major part of the match. In the end, both women took their fight backstage, ending the match in a double count-out. Zoey Stark then came out to attack Lynch after the match and things don’t seem to have ended between Lynch and Stratus.

Later in the show, a fierce Adam Pearce came face to face with Trish Stratus and announced that both women will face each other at a future date in a steel cage match.

1 Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor faced each other in the main event of this week’s episode after a massive six-man tag team match last week. In a massive turn of events, The Prince and The American Nightmare put on a great show in the main event. Dominik and Rhea then made their way out to the ringside area to keep the numbers game in favor of Finn Balor.

In a matter of moments, Damian Priest came out to ringside as well. Numerous distractions were added for Rhodes when the MITB briefcase once again came into play. However, the briefcase would once again backfire on Judgment Day as Rhodes would use it to his advantage. In the end, Rhodes delivered a Cross Rhodes to get the win.

Mysterio and Priest then attacked Rhodes when Sami Zayn came out with a chair. JD McDonagh, out of nowhere, saved Priest when The Judgment Day laid out both Rhodes and Zayn. Damian Priest then sent Zayn through the announcer's table to end a wild episode of Monday Night Raw.