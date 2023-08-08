Highlights The fallout from SummerSlam 2023 on WWE Raw in Minneapolis was amazing, with fresh rivalries and matches emerging.

Minneapolis hosted WWE Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam 2023, and the fallout from the premium live event was amazing. After an intense and shocking SummerSlam, the red brand was full of fresh rivalries and fresh matches.

The show kicked off with Cody Rhodes who was interrupted by the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. This was followed by the Judgment Day interrupting and eventually, a six-man tag team match was made official for the main event.

A fatal 4-way match determined the next challenger for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. Also, LA Knight made an appearance on the show after the Miz called him out and the WWE Universe went wild. JD McDonaugh made an appearance alongside Finn Balor and tensions seem to be rising within the Judgment Day.

It was also announced that Sonya Deville had suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action indefinitely. Raquel Rodriguez attacked Rhea Ripley during the main event while she was advised to stay away from the ring. Overall, a massive show to kick things off after SummerSlam 2023. Let’s take a look back at what happened this week on Raw.

12 Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn team up to face the Judgment Day

Cody Rhodes kicked off Monday Night Raw this week addressing the moment of respect between Brock Lesnar and him at Summerslam 2023. The American Nightmare said that after his win against Lesnar, he felt like he could beat anyone in the world when Seth Rollins made his entrance.

While it seemed like Rollins wanted to challenge Rhodes, the Judgment Day appeared and eventually, Finn Balor attacked Rollins and a brawl broke out. While the numbers game was in favor of the Judgment Day, Sami Zayn came out to even things out and a six-man tag team match was then made official between all of them. An overall good segment to kick things off.

11 Chad Gable defeated Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Ricochet

A fatal 4-way match to determine the next challenger for Gunther was made official by Adam Pearce. The action-packed match turned out to be amazing with some intense spots throughout. A triple German suplex was seen during the match, with Ricochet being the victim, which turned out to be a reason the WWE Universe chanted ‘This is Awesome’. In the end, a German suplex from Chad Gable to Tommaso Ciampa earned him a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

10 Are Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on the same page ahead of their six-man tag team match?

Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn were seen backstage when Rollins interrupted and started arguing with the American Nightmare. Sami Zayn stepped in and cooled both men down for some time. However, with the history between Rollins and Rhodes, it seems like a rivalry between both guys could be in the making in the next few weeks.

9 Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed

The Shinsuke Nakamura and Bronson Reed saga went a step ahead with another singles match between both stars. While Reed dominated throughout the match, Nakamura took every moment he had to take the big man down. In the end, Shinsuke Nakamura delivered a couple of Kinshasa to get the pinfall victory. A great match with numerous twists and turns before the King of Strong Style got the win.

8 Is Becky Lynch ready to finish the Trish Stratus saga next week?

Becky Lynch came out and addressed how close she was to defeat Trish Stratus next week on Raw in Canada. While Lynch spoke about Zoey Stark being barred from ringside, the latter interfered. However, while Stark spoke about being the baddest in the locker room, Shayna Baszler made an appearance. Lynch, on the other hand, pitched a singles match between Baszler and Stark which was made official by Adam Pearce.

7 Are Finn Balor and Damian Priest on the same page after Summerslam?

Finn Balor was seen backstage with JD McDonaugh when Damian Priest appeared and addressed what happened at Summerslam. Balor and Priest then went on to argue when Rhea Ripley came to cool things down. After the matter went into the dust, McDonaugh mentioned that the Money in the Bank briefcase was getting in between both men which had Priest infuriated.

6 Shayna Baszler defeated Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark vs Shayna Baszler turned out to be one of the most physical and astonishing matches in the women’s industry lately. Both women tore each other apart in a fantastic battle and proved why they are two of the baddest women on the roster currently. In the end, it was Baszler who slammed Stark, while she got distracted with Becky Lynch, to get the win.

5 JD McDonaugh attacked Sami Zayn

Ahead of the six-man tag team match involving Sami Zayn, JD McDonaugh was seen backstage attacking the Undisputed Tag Team Champion. It seems like Finn Balor has things planned with McDonaugh. However, later in the evening, after Zayn was announced unclear to compete, Shinsuke Nakamura appeared in front of Seth Rollins and offered to replace the Tag Team Champion. The World Heavyweight Champion accepted the offer and the six-man tag team match was set with The King of Strong Style as Sami's replacement.

4 Ludwig Kaiser defeated Otis

Otis and Ludwig Kaiser tore each other apart during their battle on Raw this week. While Kaiser got distracted with Maxxine Dupri, Otis took over. However, after Giovanni Vinci came into play and Gunther attacked him before the referee could see, Kaiser pinned Otis to get the win. Chad Gable appeared after Imperium started attacking Otis and things cooled down. This was a cool segment between the champion and the challenger, and it seems like things are going in the right direction for Master Gable.

3 The Miz demanded respect from LA Knight

The Miz came out and ran things back into the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023. He then addressed how LA Knight didn't introduce himself to the superstars backstage when the megastar appeared. Miz then called Knight ‘flavor of the month’ when the latter challenged the A-lister for a match. Miz then attacked Knight when the latter turned things around and took the former down.

2 The New Day returned and defeated the Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders issued an open challenge with a video package and came out to see who answered it. Minneapolis was treated with a surprise as The New Day made a return after months to answer the challenge. With a massive return, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated The Viking Raiders to get the sweetest return possible.

1 Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Judgment Day

A star-studded six-man tag team match was kept aside for the main event where The Judgment Day entered. Before things could begin, Raquel Rodriguez attacked Rhea Ripley when Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell came out to stop her. While Ripley attacked both women as well, things went worse for the Women’s Champion when everyone was separated.

The match kicked off with arguments between Rollins and Rhodes on one side and Balor and Priest on the other. With intensity on both sides, the match turned out to be one of the best main event matches of Raw in a long time.

Among some of the biggest stars of the industry, WWE portrayed the issues between Balor and Priest and the history between Rollins and Rhodes perfectly. While Damian Priest used the briefcase when the referee couldn’t see, Sami Zayn came out and took him down. With all the confusion in The Judgment Day, Rhodes pinned Balor to end a massive battle. However, while the four men celebrated, Shinsuke Nakamura delivered a Kinshasa to Seth Rollins and shocked the world.