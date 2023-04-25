WWE stars were 'beyond surprised' by two incidents backstage at Raw last night.

The backstage atmosphere at the show in Chicago last night has been described as 'chaotic' in a new report from WRKD Wrestling.

Thankfully, the craziness backstage didn't impact the show, with last night's Raw being well-received by pundits and fans.

What happened backstage at WWE Raw?

It was reported by PWInsider just before Raw that Vince McMahon had requested 'major changes' to the script for last night's show.

However, Vince being back and asking for aspects of Raw to be altered wasn't the only thing to catch talent off guard backstage at the show last night.

PWInsider also reported prior to Raw that AEW star CM Punk was backstage at the show, the first time he's been at a WWE show in any capacity since 2014.

Punk, as you can read about by clicking here, briefly met with Triple H and The Miz to 'clear the air', before being asked to leave by security, per instructions of Vince.

Why was WWE Raw so chaotic last night?

As noted, last night's show was received pretty well by fans, with many now talking about Triple H announcing and unveiling the brand-new World Heavyweight Championship.

WRKD Wrestling have provided an update into the backstage atmosphere at last night's show, following Vince's changes and Punk's appearance, with talent said to be very surprised.

Things were chaotic backstage at Raw, between very last minute changes to the show from Vince McMahon and the shocking, unprompted visit from CM Punk. Like fans, talent were beyond surprised to have Punk there.

It seems like no one really saw CM Punk's return coming, and after essentially leaving Triple H to run the show for the last two weeks, talent didn't expect Vince to make the changes to the script for Raw either.

However, as noted, talent, the writing team and management didn't let the backstage chaos get to them, with Ringside News even reporting that the attitude backstage was that "nobody cared" about Punk being there, which you can read more about by clicking here.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding the reaction to CM Punk's surprising appearance backstage at last night's episode of WWE Raw.

