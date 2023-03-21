Bianca Belair is one of the most impressive athletes ever in WWE, which she showcased once again last night on Raw.

Known as “The EST” of WWE, the Raw Women’s champion has wowed fans for years with her incredible speed, agility and in-ring IQ. It is her strength, however, that is perhaps the most mind-blowing part of her all-round package.

A KOD on Piper Niven was the latest in a long list of shows of strength.

What happened when Bianca met Piper?

In a classic case of WWE’s “can rivals get along” storyline and angle, WrestleMania opponents Bianca and Asuka have been tagging of late, and this week saw them take on the heel duo of Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.

After roughly six minutes of action, the match ended when Bianca powered up Niven and got her in position for a KOD, which she duly delivered for the pinfall and victory.

The reaction of the crowd said it all, as they popped big time for one of the more impressive shows of strength in recent memory, with Piper not being lifted like that in her entire career.

It is for reasons like this that it feels odd that WWE didn’t pursue a Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley WrestleMania showdown with both women being incredibly powerful female performers.

Anyway, take a look below for what Bianca might have in store for Asuka in less than two weeks’ time (shared on Twitter by @ERAOFMONE)

VIDEO: Bianca drops Piper Niven with an incredible KOD

What is next for Bianca Belair?

As mentioned, Asuka is the challenger for the Raw Women’s title at ‘Mania, having won the No. 1 contenders Elimination Chamber match.

Asuka has tapped into her previous “Kana” character that was seen during her career in Japan, and this led to her assaulting Bianca after the match ended.

It was about time this happened as it has been telegraphed for weeks, with Asuka becoming more and more whacky and unpredictable if not a full-blown heel.

The new dynamic to the rivalry should make for a better match at ‘Mania with some genuine spite inserted as opposed to the somewhat lame face vs face match ups seen in years gone by.

Image Copyright: WWE

Who wins is hard to know with Asuka being more of a gatekeeper at this point of her career but experiencing a new lease since her Royal Rumble return. Bianca has been champion since last year’s WrestleMania and is a clear long-term major player for the company, but maybe a change is needed for her character.

Either way, it should be an absolute barnstormer of a clash between two of the best female wrestlers of all time.