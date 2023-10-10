Highlights Over the last few weeks, WWE has made subtle nods to the return of CM Punk on TV, and possibly the biggest tease yet was spotted on Monday Night Raw

During his segment with Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura hit the Go To Sleep, which isn't in his regular arsenal, and is the finishing move of CM Punk

Nothing has been confirmed, but reports state WWE and Punk are 'in talks', and the constant teases also allude to a potential comeback being around the corner

WWE fans spotted possibly the biggest tease yet that CM Punk is returning to the country during last night's episode of Monday Night Raw (October 9), this time coming from Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura collided with Seth Rollins with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line in a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane 2023, unfortunately walking away with yet another loss.

The King of Strong Style reignited his feud with Ricochet on Monday Night Raw this week, where the former NXT Champion quite heavily teased that Punk is heading back to WWE, or so fans believe.

How did WWE tease CM Punk's return?

Shinsuke Nakamura failed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship in a grueling Last Man Standing match at WWE Fastlane 2023, with the match main eventing the show.

However, the King of Strong Style Rollins to the limit in the match, with Triple H claiming after the show that this version of Shinsuke is the one he's always wanted to see in WWE.

During this two-month feud with Seth, Nakamaura also found an enemy in fellow former NXT star Ricochet, and that feud was continued on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

While Ricochet was making his entrance on Raw, Nakamura attacked the high-flier from behind. During the brawl, the King of Strong Styles delivered a Go To Sleep to Ricochet, and the pair are now set to face each other in a Falls Count Anywhere match next week.

For those who aren’t aware, the GTS isn't one of Shinsuke's usual moves, and is the finisher of CM Punk, who is reportedly 'in talks' with WWE over a huge return, according to the Wrestling Observer. You can see footage of Nakamura hitting the move in the embedded tweet below...

Is CM Punk returning to WWE?

In the past few weeks, the aforementioned Rollins and Corey Graves have already hinted at a CM Punk return to WWE, in a similar vein to the subtle nods to Cody Rhodes' comeback prior to WrestleMania 38 last year.

A recent report also revealed that Roman Reigns and Rollins are two of the top names who have an issue with Punk, according to Fightful. The belief is that the ex-AEW star would have to 'mend fences' with both men if he is to come back to WWE.

With a lot of anticipation, Punk’s return to WWE might take place at Survivor Series, with Haus of Wrestling reporting that it's a 'safe bet' that the former World Heavyweight Champion is at the show next month.

Punk returning to feud with Rollins is a massive possibility, and definitely something WWE will at least be considering for WrestleMania XL next year. Seth's teases for the return of his former ally have only gone and added fuel to that fire too.

RELATED: The Rock could 'screw people over' with future WWE plansPunk vs Reigns is also considered to be a massive possibility once the former makes his return to the company, if that is what ends up happening. The involvement of Paul Heyman in the mix could make things even more interesting now, considering his history with Punk and his current partnership with Roman.

With Triple H reportedly taking full control of the creative unit within WWE now, the door seems to be more than open for Punk to make his comeback to the wrestling giant, but only time will tell if that actually ends up happening.

Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on CM Punk and his possible comeback to WWE.