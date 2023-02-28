The All Mighty might be facing his weirdest challenge yet.

The build to Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley’s WrestleMania match began last night and it was as whacky as you would expect.

Wyatt had promised to challenge the winner of the Lashley vs Lesnar match at Elimination Chamber, and following Bobby’s disqualification win, he kept his word and showed up on the big screen after The All Mighty had made short work of Elias.

What followed next was vintage Wyatt and a potential new dance craze, “The Muscle man dance.”

What happened on Raw between Wyatt and Lashley?

As alluded to, Lashley had destroyed Elias in just over 90 seconds and then proceeded to tell Wyatt to keep his name out of mouth or he would hurt him.

Making his way to the back, he was then interrupted by his new rival on the titantron in a Firefly Fun House esque clip, which featured Wyatt introducing a new dance and generally playing mind games with his new rival.

Wyatt was accompanied by his old friend, Huskus the Pig puppet (yes, that is correct), and largely mocked Lashley throughout with several pictures and videos of him.

The video then took a rather sinister turn when Uncle Howdy appeared on screen along with several of Wyatt’s symbols. It finished with Bray telling Lashley that he should "run" like he used to in previous guises of his character.

It made for a very intriguing segment and once again showed the insane innovation and creativity of Wyatt. It was reminiscent of his cinematic match with John Cena at WrestleMania 36, when “The Fiend” was Wyatt’s dominant personality.

Take a look at the full “Muscle Man Dance” clip below (shared on @WWE’s official Twitter account)

VIDEO: Bray Wyatt confronts Bobby Lashley in a typically bizarre style

What might happen next?

This feud is a difficult one to call. Firstly, who is the face, and who is the heel? Are there even such roles when it comes to Wyatt? He is a supposed supernatural being after all.

What role will Uncle Howdy play in this all? It seemed he would feud with Wyatt but the two joined forces at the Royal Rumble.

Lashley is an ultra-serious character and one with serious credibility given his amateur wrestling and MMA pedigree. How he meshes and mixes in the world of Wyatt will be fascinating since so many others have suffered following feuds with the former “Eater of Worlds.”

The coming weeks and WrestleMania itself are likely to bring more segments like this, which should be interesting, to say the least.