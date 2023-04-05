Brock Lesnar is an intimidating presence as everyone will know.

Being billed at 286 pounds (130kg) and standing at a massive 6'3", the former UFC Champion is a man mountain.

The man survived diverticulitis and came back even more dominant than ever. He is not to be messed with.

It was no surprise to see four grown men take flight at the sight of Lesnar charging in their direction during Monday night's episode of Raw.

There are few men on the planet that could have such an effect, but it is hard to blame them given the carnage the 45-year-old had just left in the ring.

Video: Brock Lesnar makes four grown men flee the scene

Face Brock Lesnar had a good run

Ever since SummerSlam 2021, fans have become used to seeing a completely different side to the former Beast Incarnate.

Gone were the days of a steel-faced Lesnar showing up to give someone a strong beating before disappearing for months to come.

While appearances have remained fleeting, the world of WWE has been introduced to Brock Lesnar just being Brock Lesnar.

Lots of denim and cowboy hats have been seen along with a smiling face that many did not think possible.

Dare we say it, this was a much softer side to a still physically daunting human being. It had been a fun ride to see more personality displayed without his previous mouthpiece Paul Heyman by his side.

It was probably to be expected that there would be a breaking point for Lesnar and whoever stood in his way should be very, very afraid.

Brock Lesnar's heel turn

Monday Night Raw saw a face off between the two participants of the main event at WrestleMania the night before.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns were still at odds and agreed to a match, however, with Solo Sikoa in the corner of The Tribal Chief, the challenge was set for Rhodes to find a tag team partner.

Enter... Brock Lesnar?

Not one known to have a lot of time for friends, Lesnar shocked fans as he emerged to back up the outnumbered Rhodes.

The main event set; Rhodes and Lesnar vs Reigns and Sikoa.

It proved to be too good to be true as Lesnar did not even wait for the bell to ring before he absolutely obliterated his tag partner.

It was a moment that fans realised, behind the smile has always been the same beast.

Utilising steel chairs, announce tables, and steel ring steps, Lesnar sent a message to the entire locker room. Do no trust Brock Lesnar. Do not get in the way of Brock Lesnar.

A final F5 to Rhodes on the steps was the end of the show with Lesnar standing tall over his fallen victim.

It is maybe not too surprising that no one wanted to get in his way for the remainder of the night!