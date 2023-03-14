Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania match with Omos might not be the one people were hoping for The Beast, but at least WWE are trying to make the Nigerian Giant a credible foe.

This week on Raw, the two men came face to face in the ring for the first time, with Omos’ manager MVP of course there as well.

It led to Lesnar being cut down to size for one of the very few times in his career.

What happened between Omos and Lesnar on Raw?

First, MVP told Lesnar that he made the biggest mistake of his career when he accepted a match with his client for WrestleMania (classic WWE hyperbole).

Upon hearing this, Brock made his way to the ring, of course donning his now-iconic cowboy attire. He and Omos sized one another up, eventually coming nose to well, chest, as the size of the Nigerian Giant was made stark. A “Holy Sh”t” chant broke out in response to this.

Lesnar is no small man, but he is a near foot smaller than his opponent for WrestleMania amazingly.

Omos put his fist to Lesnar’s head, which were near the same size, which brought a wry smile to Brock. The pair then shook hands but Omos would not release the grip, with Brock unable to break out of it without stamping on his foe’s foot.

He attempted to bring Omos to Suplex City, which is certain to be a theme at WrestleMania, but was easily swatted aside with an elbow to the face. One fairly botched clothesline later and Lesnar was outside the ring, grinning but perhaps now fully aware of what is in store for him in April.

Take a look at their confrontation below (shared on BT Sport’s official WWE Twitter account)

VIDEO: Brock Lesnar is cut down to size by Omos

What might happen next?

The match doesn’t feel like one befitting of Lesnar’s standing in the company, both historically and currently.

It was only a year ago that he was facing off with Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania with both World titles on the line. It is a serious drop off for one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling and is a bit of a head scratcher.

A blow-off match with Bobby Lashley seemed more likely but he is now entangled in the world of Bray Wyatt, while a dream match with Stone Cold Steve Austin was a non-runner.

Lesnar is almost certain to win in a match and story that is similar to that of The Undertaker’s “underdog” battles with every giant Vince McMahon could find in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Omos being brought to Suplex City and being F5’d will be a stunning sight anyway.