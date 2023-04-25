CM Punk 'cleared the air' with The Miz while backstage at WWE Raw last night, a new report has claimed.

Punk turned up to his first WWE show since 2014 last night, appearing backstage at the Allstate Arena before Monday Night Raw.

The former WWE star was asked to leave the venue by security before the show started, but not before meeting with a few former rivals.

What happened with CM Punk backstage at WWE Raw?

PWInsider, less than an hour before WWE Raw last night, reported that CM Punk had 'shockingly' shown up backstage at the show.

The news came as a surprise to many, as Punk is rumoured to be returning to AEW on the debut of their new Saturday show, entitled Collison, on June 17.

It seems like Punk was just at Raw seen as he lives in Chicago, but it seems like the 44-year-old also wanted to make amends with people he's had issues with in the past.

As well as meeting with Triple H, PWInsider is reporting that CM Punk had a brief encounter with The Miz, with the pair having had "cross words" on social media in the past, via WrestleTalk.

Backstage at WWE Raw last night, The Miz and CM Punk spoke for a short period of time and "cleared the air."

It's not believed that CM Punk came to Raw specifically to speak to The Miz, who he once had 'legitimate beef' with, but it seems like he took the opportunity to make up with the former WWE Champion while the pair were in the same building.

Read More: WWE: Triple H could pick 'precious' star as his first World Heavyweight Champion

Why was CM Punk at WWE Raw?

As noted, it's not believed that CM Punk came to Raw just to make up with The Miz, but it's also not known why he came to the Allstate Arena for the show at all.

The report from PWInsider explains that Punk wasn't actually at the arena for very long, and was asked to leave by security before the show went on the air, but not before meeting with Miz and Triple H.

The decision to have Punk removed from the building was reportedly made by Vince McMahon, but was more down to the fact he's contracted to AEW, rather than because of any issues the pair may have.

Read More: WWE Raw: Vince McMahon made 'major changes' to Triple H's plans

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.