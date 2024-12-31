Summary CM Punk and Seth Rollins feud intensifies ahead of Netflix debut.

Punk's history with McMahon fueled the Raw segment.

Rollins references Punk's past in a memorable promo battle.

With WWE's RAW on Netflix premiere less than a week away, CM Punk took to 2024's final episode of RAW to send shots at former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

As WWE closed out 2024 with their 1203rd and final Raw on the USA Network, their long-standing association with cable TV came to an end. Getting set to start their 10-year deal with Netflix worth $5 billion, this ground-breaking move has gotten the world's attention.

Building a WrestleMania-esque card, the Raw Netflix premiere show is highly anticipated. With Roman Reigns wrestling in Tribal Combat, the main event of CM Punk and Seth Rollins will set the tone for the Netflix era. A feud worthy of a PLE main event, the duo didn't hold back when going face-to-face at this week's Raw. Sending a litany of shots to one another, it was Punk claiming he left WWE because of Vince McMahon that had everyone stunned.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: CM Punk is 1-0 against Seth Rollins, with the pair having had one singles match in December 2013.

CM Punk and Vince McMahon's History

A turbulent relationship

The Best in the World has a storied history with the WWE. After a successful run, the Chicago-made star departed the company in 2014, citing management and sickness as his reasons. After a short-lived run in AEW, Punk came back to WWE in 2023, picking up where he left off.

The self-proclaimed Voice of the Voiceless, Punk has never shied away from speaking his mind. This is why his recent shots at Vince McMahon didn't surprise anyone. A man who allegedly made Punk work through injuries, McMahon is as controversial as it gets. Having previously blamed Vince as to why he left the WWE, Punk doubled down in a face-to-face with Rollins:

"I loved the place I worked, I just hated the guy in charge, and he loved you [Rollins]".

A comment that mirrors the views of Punk during his first WWE run, it is clear he has always had an issue with McMahon. Despite the Vince reference, this wasn't the only jaw-dropping line from the segment.

Punk and Rollins Heated Segment

The pair didn't hold back

Handing Rollins and Punk a mic is a guarantee for drama and success, something their face-to-face segment encapsulated. Rollins referenced Colt Cabana, the former best friend to Punk, as well as mentioning his firing from AEW. Lines that are low-hanging fruit for a Punk feud, the Architect did stoop low at one point, to the surprise of the WWE Universe.

With Punk questioning Becky Lynch's whereabouts, Rollins stated she was busy raising a kid, something Punk would have no idea about. An angle hardly used against Punk, it goes to show just how far the pair were willing to go to build intrigue ahead of their Netflix premiere match. You can watch the full exchange between Punk and Rollins below.