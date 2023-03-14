Cody Rhodes’ date with destiny at WrestleMania is inching ever closer, and he played another absolute blinder on Raw last night.

After defeating LA Knight in a competitive 10 minute match (this is a feud that could be explored in the future), Rhodes took to the mic to continue the build for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns.

What he said and how he said it showed once again why he is being positioned to be the top guy in WWE.

What did Cody Rhodes say on Raw?

After the match, Cody took aim at both Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, before outlining how personal this all was to him. He said he grew up in the industry thinking he was a prince, but he has no crown, no chip, no master sword (for the Legend of Zelda fans in the building) nor an Undisputed WWE Universal title to show for it.

He proceeded to double down, ramming home his date with destiny, April 2nd (second night of WrestleMania), letting Reigns and everyone know what was about to happen.

“The sun goes down on Hollywood, and on Roman Reigns’ generational run” – it is a great line that plays in nicely with the event and also gets over both his opponent and the task at hand. After all, Reigns has been champion for nigh on 1,000 days, it should be made the biggest deal possible.

Displaying his fighting babyface spirit, Cody said he wouldn’t be doing it just for his family but for everyone who has followed him to the end, and it has been quite a journey for the American Nightmare.

He closed by saying on April 2nd, he would pin and stick Roman Reigns and become the first Rhodes family member to call themselves Undisputed Champion, which of course was met with a rapturous ovation from the crowd.

Have a look below for a lesson in hype promos (shared on Twitter by @WrestleClips)

VIDEO: Cody dropped an epic promo on Raw

What might happen next?

Roman is on Raw next week, as was announced after last night’s show, so expect some further brilliant promo battles and maybe some physicality between the WrestleMania opponents.

Their storyline has been brilliantly blended in with the ongoing drama between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and The Bloodline. It might be the first time that two WrestleMania main events or marquee matches are running together concurrently.

A six-man tag match between the babyfaces and the heels prior to ‘Mania would be an excellent way of further building the hype, but WWE have knocked everything out of the park to date so let’s just watch it unfold.