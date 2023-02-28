The American Nightmare is looking better than ever in the lead up to WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania momentum continued with a win on Raw over Chad Gable, which had a brilliant sequence at the finish.

The American Nightmare has been building up nicely for his Undisputed WWE Universal title main event title match with Roman Reigns, regularly wrestling on Raw after a lengthy period out of the ring ended with his return at the Royal Rumble.

His Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes finish showed that he is as sharp as ever gearing up for the biggest match of his career.

How did Cody Rhodes beat Chad Gable?

The 10 or so minute match once again showed that you can’t have a bad match with Gable and provided a further argument for giving him a proper push. He is a truly brilliant professional wrestler. As of course is Cody, who just gets the little things when it comes to TV wrestling.

The end of the match was the highlight as Cody went to the top rope for his signature Cody Cutter, which is seemingly a homage to both his father’s friend Diamond Dallas Page and his own friend and mentor Randy Orton.

He hit it perfectly, passionately hyped up the crowd and letting them know what was coming, which was probably the best Cross Rhodes since his WWE return at last year’s WrestleMania. Gable sold it spectacularly well, which made the move look all the better.

Look below at this thrilling sequence finish (shared on Twitter by @GlowChannell)

VIDEO: An epic Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes combination

What comes next for Cody?

After the match, Cody took to the mic and brought up his ‘Mania opponent, who has yet to come face to face with. He expressed his delight at hearing Roman will be at Smackdown this week, because so will he.

It is the logical step in their rivalry as there is only so much The Bloodline and Paul Heyman can do for their “Tribal Chief.”

It’s a guaranteed ratings pop and should see some brilliant promo work from arguably the two top stars in WWE today.