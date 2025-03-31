Summary Cena and Rhodes engaged in a heated promo, setting the stage for WrestleMania.

Fans eagerly anticipated 'Final Boss' Rock's appearance that never happened.

Cena and Rhodes traded brutal words, leading to Rhodes executing a 'Cross Rhodes' on Cena.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena went face-to-face once more as the build-up to WrestleMania continues, and came to blows with each other for the first time. If fans weren't as excited for this year's Mania compared to last year, they are now. March 31st's taping of Monday Night Raw in London, England, saw a significant moment in the storyline evolve since his heel turn at Elimination Chamber at the beginning of the month.

Some fans had expected to see the 'Final Boss' The Rock turn up in this segment after Netflix appeared to drop subtle hints throughout the afternoon before the show started. But it ended up just being Cena and Rhodes exchanging some brutal words and home truths in what was a spicy promo to say the least.

Related Triple H Reveals John Cena's Reaction to His WWE Heel Turn WWE's COO Triple H has commented on John Cena's heel turn and partly opened up on the creative discussions behind it.

What was Said Between Cena and Rhodes

There were some memorable lines during this promo that will be played in preview montages ahead of the pair's Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41. Arguments could be had about how either Superstar tore apart the other. Both Cena and Rhodes had some great moments in this segment that the London crowd enjoyed. Cena emerged from the back first to a chorus of boos and jeers for the third time in succession - similar to the reception he received in Brussels. Before he could even say a word, the drum beat could be heard, the lights went down, and the WWE Universe sang Rhodes to the squared circle as Cena waited. GiveMeSport's Daniel Feliciano caught the moment 'The Time Is Now' starting playing.

Rhodes would start by calling Cena and The Rock both "sellouts" after the American Nightmare refused to give the 'Final Boss' his soul, which followed with Cena low-blowing him in the middle of the ring with Travis Scott watching on. Unbelievably, Rhodes went on to drop hints of Vince McMahon when addressing the fans in attendance, which was quickly followed by calling him his hero and using profanity.

You know who chose me? They chose me? Can you say the same, John Cena? Or was it one guy in an office who chose you who isn't here anymore, and we don't talk about him. - Cody Rhodes

In response, there were two moments which left the fans picking their jaws up off the floor. The first occasion was shortly after Rhodes asked Cena "why" he did what he did at the Chamber, as he believed he didn't get a proper answer. As a heel tends to do, Cena didn't answer the question, but went on to say exactly what he was going to do to Rhodes.

I’m not gonna' cook you, I’m gonna' bury you. They’ve been saying for years John Cena buries talent, I don’t bury talent; I bury mediocrity, I AM talent. - John Cena

The Leader of the C-Nation then doubled down with some brutal shots of his own to the heart of Rhodes. As a co-creator of rival promotion AEW, Cena jibed at the American Nightmare and AEW's CEO, Tony Khan, in what appears to be in connection with the company's business model. Although at the time of writing, it's uncertain exactly what the reference was.

I make empires for billionaires. All you’ve ever done is steal money from their kids. - John Cena

The promo ended with Cena about to leave the ring, turning back after Rhodes claimed he's never had "you can't wrestle" chanted at him, and took a swing at the WWE champion. Rhodes ducked and performed a 'Cross Rhodes' on the 16-time champion, before looking down at him, raising his title and leaving.