Cody Rhdoes has revealed what John Cena said to him during WWE Raw this week.

On Monday Night Raw, Cena made his return to WWE, making his rumoured WrestleMania 39 match with Austin Theory official.

However, before he left the arena, the 16-time World Champion wanted to give a shoutout to Cody.

What happened between John Cena & Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw?

After his segment with Theory on Raw, Cena welcomed Cody to the fans in his hometown of Boston.

The pair, sharing the stage for the first time since Cody returned to WWE in April 2022, had a touching embrace.

And now, we know exactly what Cena said to Cody during their embrace on Raw this week, as revealed by Rhodes on Twitter, via WrestleTalk.

As you can see in the tweet below, Cena told Cody to "reward" the noise made by the fans whenever he steps through the curtain and onto the stage.

Cody is preparing to main event WrestleMania for the first time next month, something Cena has done multiple times, so any advice from the WWE legend will definitely be well received.

Image Copyright: WWE

Latest news on Cody Rhodes & John Cena

Both Cody and Cena will be fighting for titles in Los Angeles on April and April 2 at WrestleMania 39.

Cody, as covered, will presumably be main evented night two, facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Many fans feel as if, for the first time in quite some time, that Roman has a legitimate threat to his history-making title reign in the form of Rhodes.

Cena, on the other hand, is looking to win the United States Championship from Theory at WrestleMania 39, a title he's become synonymous with throughout his career.

John is expected to be returning WWE to put over Theory, giving the former NXT star what would definitely be the biggest win of his young career thus far.

