Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania main event heated up even further last night with some stunning promo work between two of the absolute best in the business.

After Reigns had called out Cody for running away from both WWE (the first time) and AEW when the going got tough, the American Nightmare dropped his own truth bomb on the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In it, he predicted the future of the Bloodline after he takes both titles from the Tribal Chief in little under two weeks.

What did Cody say to Roman?

Rhodes told Reigns that he needed to wake up and remember what it is like to lose (he hasn’t been pinned in over three years amazingly) and he also is going to have to wake up without the two titles that mean the most in “our world”.

When that happens, he added, this will also happen: Jey will leave him, which seems the likely next step for the right hand man whose never fully been on board with Reigns’ leadership following their bitter feud in the autumn of 2020.

Being his twin and day one, Jimmy will follow suit, and without any Usos, Solo will also be on his way out. Rhodes then potentially set up a future angle with the Bloodline enforcer by telling him he wasn’t ready, referencing his stint in Legacy alongside Randy Orton.

Rhodes went onto add that Paul Heyman would go from wise man to advocate, which brought some brilliant facials from the legendary manager.

Reigns would then be a man without a family, a Roman with no more reigns and a chief without a tribe.

In terms of a promo, it might be one of the best of Rhodes’s career, and it was only boosted by the body language, facials and demeanour of the champion, who plays the cocky but insecure role so well.

Have a look for yourself below (shared on Twitter by @WrestleOps)

VIDEO: Cody Rhodes predicts the future of the Bloodline

What might happen next?

It seems almost certain that Rhodes will dethrone Reigns and end the longest championship streak in a generation. Coupled with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens likely doing the same with the Usos and the tag titles, and his Bloodline prediction could become a reality very soon.

Expect a series of battles between these six men, as well as Solo Sikoa, in the weeks before and after WrestleMania, as the best WWE storyline in decades reaches its apex and potential climax.