Ahead of their encounter at WWE Backlash this weekend, Cody Rhodes got one up on Brock Lesnar.

Rhodes was aiming to get some redemption on Lesnar for his vicious attack on The American Nightmare the night after WrestleMania, and last night he managed to achieve a little bit.

The Beast Incarnate was in the ring waiting for Cody, and when Rhodes' music hit, he dropped him with a shot to his face. There was a definite popping sound when contact was made, and it seems he tagged Lesnar for real as Brock appeared to have some bleeding from his nose afterward.

As Lesnar rolled out of the ring, Rhodes then aimed a kick at him, which missed, and security were able to step in and separate the pair, as per the storyline.

Lesnar having a bloody nose adds another layer to what is already a white-hot storyline between two stars not currently fighting over a world title.

Video: Cody Rhodes pops Brock Lesnar for real

Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes

Both left WWE to achieve success elsewhere (Brock in the UFC, Rhodes as one of the founding fathers of All Elite Wrestling). Both have returned to WWE looking to reclaim a seat at the top table, by winning world titles.

The pair were due to tag together the night after WrestleMania 39, when Lesnar offered to team up with Rhodes against Solo Sikoa and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Instead, however, before the match got started, Lesnar viciously attacked his partner, putting him through the announce table before laying him out with a devastating F-5 onto the steel steps.

One week later, The American Nightmare made the challenge for Backlash, which was made official one week after that.

Rhodes has also made fun of Lesnar's attire by claiming: "You (Brock) could wear a cowboy's hat, but you are more of a coward than a cowboy!"

Lesnar can not challenge Reigns for the world title while the latter is champion (due to stipulations in place from a previous match between the pair), so it certainly seems like, while Cody was beaten at WrestleMania 39 by Reigns, it won't be one and done for him, and Lesnar would be the perfect opponent for Cody to position him for another shot.

However, given just how legitimate an athlete Lesnar is, with his UFC background, could Cody have just angered The Beast that little bit more by seemingly busting his nose on Raw?

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar will take place at WWE Backlash on Saturday, the 6th of May, from San Juan, Puerto Rico.