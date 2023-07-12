A backstage argument reportedly took place between top WWE Superstars over 'clunky' spots on Monday Night Raw this past week.

The six-man tag team main event between The Judgment Day and Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins ended in backstage arguments with the WWE Superstars claiming their opponents didn’t spot their moves convincingly.

According to PWInsider, as per the Daily Mail, after the spots didn't go to plan and were seen as ‘clunky’, the WWE fighters were quick to throw the blame on their opponents after the match in the gorilla position.

What happened backstage after WWE Raw?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported that, despite all the talent being annoyed with how the main event panned out, the dispute didn't end up physical between any members of The Judgment Day or Owens, Zayn, and Rollins.

He further explained that the argument was "borne out of the frustration over how the match went."

Johnson said: “We are told that after Finn Balor pinned Sami Zayn and everyone returned to the gorilla position backstage, an argument began borne out of the frustration over how the match went, but was never in danger of getting physical.

“The situation finally petered out, but we are told that many involved weren't happy with the situation.

“It was seen as "one of those nights" where things just didn't click and since there were so many people involved who care about their job and performances, emotions ran high because of those frustrations.”

Sean Ross Sapp said on Fightful Select that Rollins got ‘cracked pretty hard during the match.’

Sapp said: "Sources close to the situation say there was a talk that was more of a difference of opinion than an argument.

“We're told Kevin Owens actually left almost immediately following the match, as he had prior obligations. Rollins got cracked pretty hard during the match, but haven't heard anything else out of the ordinary aside from frustration over how the match went."

The match ended in The Judgement Day taking the win after Finn Balor landed the Coup de Grace on Zayn following Rhea Ripley interfering from outside the ring.

What else happened on Monday Night Raw this week?

Elsewhere on the event, Logan Paul faced off with Ricochet which looked like the start of a new feud. Ricochet ended his promo by somersaulting over the ropes to confront Paul similar to how he approached Velveteen Dream at an NXT event back in 2018.

On the same night, Maxxine Dupri officially became a member of Alpha Academy following her graduation. Her special day, however, was later ruined when the Viking Raiders attacked Dupri and the Alpha Academy.

Valhalla ended the segment by holding up Dupri’s graduation jacket while the Alpha Academy was left confused about what had just happened.

The Miz, meanwhile, defeated Tommaso Ciampa in a no-disqualification singles match with help from Bronson Reed. Victory looked assured for Ciampa after he put The Miz through a table, but Reed pulled Ciampa out of the ring to later land a Tsunami to give The Miz the win.