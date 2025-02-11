Summary Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul Elimination Chamber qualifier on Raw.

AJ Styles returns to Raw to join the red brand, expecting a huge ovation.

CM Punk to address Elimination Chamber plans, Kevin Owens attack. (119 characters)

This week on WWE Raw, the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches are set to continue after they got underway on Friday's episode of SmackDown. The first penned-in qualifier of the night will be between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul. This takes place one week since the Maverick cost the Luchador and Dragon Lee in their Tag Team match against the New Day. AJ Styles is expected to be welcomed with a huge ovation from the WWE Universe. It will be his first appearance on a WWE show since his return at the Royal Rumble and he officially joins the red brand.

CM Punk is also set to make an appearance and will likely align his intentions for the Elimination Chamber. The 'Best in the World' is also expected to address Kevin Owens attacking his friend Sami Zayn last week. The other Chamber qualifier will be the Women's Intercontinental champion Lyra Valkyria facing off against Bayley. Liv Morgan secured her place in the match last week after Rhea Ripley unintentionally disqualified Iyo Sky. After being sidelined with injury, Dakota Kai will join Sky in a Tag Team match tonight against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez which has the makings of a future intense rivalry between both duos.

WWE Raw Live Blog

IYO SKY is Coming for Rhea Ripley

After Rhea Ripley got IYO SKY disqualified on Raw last week, effectively costing her the Elimination Chamber spot, the former WWE champion has set her sights on Ripley and vows for revenge.

You cost me WrestleMania - I'm coming for you.

Jey Uso and Gunther at WrestleMania is OFFICIAL

Maybe I shouldn't say this. Me and you, at WrestleMania.

So there it is. It is 68 nights to go and it looks like we are going to have Jey Uso taking on Gunther at WrestleMania 41. This could get very interesting.

Gunther ATTACKS Jey Uso

Wow, an action-packed start to Raw. The World Heavyweight champion Gunther came from nowhere to swoop Jey Uso off his feet while he 'yeets' on the announcer's table. Almost immediately, we are treated to an exchange of blows between the champion and the potential challenger for the title. Fans can be heard shouting loudly "You suck" to Gunther as he powerbombs Uso several times before being held back by security.

Jey Uso YEETS Into RAW

Just like we saw on SmackDown last Friday, Jey Uso is making Nashville, Tennessee shake with his iconic entrance. It's likely that we are about to hear a lot about his WrestleMania 41 intentions in the next few moments.

The matches scheduled for tonight are as follows. It's likely that more will be added to the card throughout the night by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul - Elimination Chamber qualifier

Lyra Valkyria vs Bayley - Elimination Chamber qualifier

Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

More updates will appear here as the show progresses.

How to Stream Raw on Netflix

Registering for Netflix has never been easier in 2025. Here is a bullet-pointed checklist for those looking to jump on board:

Go to the Netflix home page.

Enter your email address or phone number.

Select a plan of your choice, ranging from Standard with adverts (£4.99 p/m), Standard (£10.99 p/m) or Premium (£17.99 p/m).

Create an account by entering your email address and creating a password.

Enter a payment method.

Click 'Finish.'

Verify your account with the email Netflix sends you.

You are done. Enjoy all the WWE action.